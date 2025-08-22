2025’s Biggest Letdown? Holders Hunt New Tokens to Recover Heavy Losses

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 00:56
Threshold
T$0.01592-1.84%
RealLink
REAL$0.05076-2.38%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019729-0.82%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$40.84-3.99%
Capverse
CAP$0.06522+2.48%
Crypto News
Pi Coin (PI): 2025’s Biggest Letdown? Holders Hunt New Tokens to Recover Heavy Losses

Pi Coin was once hailed as the “people’s crypto,” a project that promised accessibility and massive adoption without the usual technical barriers.

Millions downloaded the app, mining coins on their phones with dreams of life-changing wealth.

But by 2025, reality hit hard. With little utility, no open mainnet, and plummeting confidence, Pi Coin has become a painful lesson in overhype versus delivery.

Now, attention is shifting toward tokens that actually do something. Enter Layer Brett (LBRETT), a meme-powered Layer 2 project built on speed, low fees, and real rewards. With gamified staking, NFT integrations, and a $1 million giveaway, LBRETT is capturing the attention of weary Pi Coin holders. Priced at just $0.0044 the entry level is super low.

In this article, we’ll explore why Pi Coin collapsed under its own weight, and why projects like Layer Brett could represent the future of crypto utility.

Pi Coin (PI): When hype becomes a heavy backpack

Pi Coin was supposed to be the crypto revolution everyone could join from their phones. With 60 million users mining “free” tokens, expectations skyrocketed. But in 2025, the dream has soured. PI’s price has plunged 80% year-to-date, volume shrank from $140 million to just $43 million in August, and frustrated holders are left wondering where the promised open mainnet and ecosystem went.

The delays haven’t helped. The open mainnet remains locked, while rumors of insider selling swirl. Pi Coin once promised 100 DApps and a $100 million developer fund, but both feel like ghost stories now. Instead of flourishing, the network looks stuck in quicksand.

Still, Pi Coin isn’t totally out. With a $3.16 billion market cap and a surprise 154% rally, there’s a sliver of fight left. Yet compared to its scale of expectation, Pi Coin may just be 2025’s biggest letdown, proof that hype alone can’t carry a coin forever.

From mining buttons to real rewards

After years of tapping their phones for Pi Coin with little to show, many holders are calling it quits and heading toward greener pastures. Enter Layer Brett (LBRETT), a fresh Layer 2 project that doesn’t just dangle promises, it delivers utility from day one.

Instead of waiting endlessly for mainnet launches, Brett users enjoy enhanced staking rewards and lightning-fast transactions, all built on Ethereum’s rock-solid backbone.

So, how does it actually work? Picture Ethereum as a packed concert hall, everyone’s trying to get through the same narrow doorway. Layer 2 is like opening extra VIP entrances around the building, letting people flow in faster and cheaper while still enjoying the same show inside. That’s the magic Brett taps into.

The real kicker? LBRETT’s presale price is just $0.0044 with nearly 5,330% staking rewards on offer. For Pi Coin refugees tired of “someday,” Brett is the today-coin, turning community hype into actual gains.

Staking with a side of fun

Layer Brett (LBRETT) isn’t just about staking, it’s about keeping things exciting while you earn. With gamified staking, NFT tie-ins, and reward incentives, the platform feels more like playing a game than grinding numbers on a screen. That’s the kind of energy that keeps a crypto community alive and buzzing.

On top of that, the tokenomics are clear and community-first. No hidden traps, no shady supply mechanics, just a transparent max supply of 10 billion tokens. For users burned by overcomplicated projects, Brett feels like a breath of fresh air: simple rules, fair rewards, and everyone plays on the same field.

Conclusion: From letdowns to level-ups

Pi Coin’s fall from grace shows how dangerous it is to build a castle on hype without a solid foundation. Millions bought into the dream, but without delivery, it turned into frustration and heavy losses. That’s why so many holders are now flocking to projects that combine fun with function.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is answering that call, fast transactions, crazy staking rewards, NFT perks, and transparent tokenomics. It’s everything Pi Coin wasn’t: clear, rewarding, and community-driven. If 2025 is about moving from promises to proof, Brett may just be where Pi’s disillusioned army finally finds its win.

Wish You Secured 100x Gains With PEPE? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett
X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

telegram

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/pi-coin-pi-2025s-biggest-letdown-holders-hunt-new-tokens-to-recover-heavy-losses/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1173-2.25%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002644-10.03%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008808+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0.53911-6.49%
MemeCore
M$0.45819+1.15%
Capverse
CAP$0.0653+2.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Share
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05287-4.32%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project