2025’s Top Long-Term Crypto Pick

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 19:04
NEAR
NEAR$2.836+3.73%
Threshold
T$0.01679+2.00%
holoride
RIDE$0.001043+10.13%
RealLink
REAL$0.0645+0.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09581+0.96%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Market activity is once again dominated by whale transfers and price swings. On September 4, Dogecoin saw over 200 million DOGE moved across major wallets, sparking debates about whether holders were repositioning for the near term as the coin hovered close to $0.21. Cronos had a rougher ride, slipping 25% from its August peak and revisiting $0.25 support with little sign of an immediate rebound.

In comparison, BlockDAG (BDAG) Network’s trajectory is gaining momentum. With $405 million raised in presale, more than 3 million active miners on its X1 app, and over 19,800 hardware miners already delivered, it is securing recognition as one of the leading long-term crypto options. Unlike speculative chatter, its strength lies in real use and expanding infrastructure.

BlockDAG: $405M Backed by Tangible Usage and Adoption

BlockDAG’s presale success has crossed $405 million, but what makes it notable is the support behind it. Over 26.2 billion BDAG coins have been sold to date, with more than 312,000 holders involved. This isn’t idle money waiting on a roadmap; it’s already powering live products: 3 million people mining daily through the X1 app, over 19,800 X-series units delivered, and weekly shipment capacity climbing to 2,000 units. The difference here is measurable activity, not just promises.

Where other projects fade after announcements, BlockDAG continues to build presence. It’s demonstrating proof before promise by driving mobile and hardware adoption across 130+ countries, supported by a community now exceeding 325,000. With this scale, many analysts consider BlockDAG the prime long-term crypto to monitor closely in 2025.

Currently in Batch 30, BDAG is priced at $0.03. Early backers from the $0.001 launch point are already sitting on 2,900% ROI. For a limited window, BlockDAG has fixed the entry at $0.0013 until October 1, offering new participants a rare chance to buy in at near-baseline pricing despite the presale’s exponential growth.

Cronos (CRO) Tests $0.25 as Pressure Weighs on Price

Cronos has fallen to the $0.25 range, down from August’s $0.34 high. The 25% pullback underlines slowing momentum after weeks of muted catalysts. The price is now sitting at a crucial zone between $0.25 and $0.27, a level that will define whether the coin stabilizes or risks deeper losses.

Indicators such as a declining Money Flow Index and tightening Bollinger Bands reveal reduced inflows and a market waiting for direction. Trading volumes are lower too, hinting at a pause rather than a panic. If the $0.25 floor holds, a bounce is possible given oversold RSI readings. However, failure here could drag the price toward $0.22. Much of CRO’s near-term course still depends on ecosystem progress and overall market tone, which remain neutral at present.

Dogecoin Whales Stir Short-Term Moves but Price Holds Steady

Dogecoin saw significant whale activity, with 200 million DOGE moved across wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million coins. These movements often fuel speculation, though the price has remained steady at about $0.21 despite the shuffle.

On-chain signals show that while some whales sold, others were adding, leading to balanced sentiment rather than strong bearishness. From a technical angle, DOGE continues to trade within an ascending triangle, supported at $0.20 and capped near $0.243. A breakout above resistance could lift it to $0.26, while a slip under support risks a temporary pullback. Analysts continue to watch whale activity closely as a signal for short-term direction.

Final Say

The latest shifts in Dogecoin whale holdings and Cronos’ sharp correction reflect mixed sentiment and uncertain catalysts. Both coins retain their communities, but their current signals suggest caution. By contrast, BlockDAG is demonstrating measurable adoption: $405 million secured, 26.2 billion coins sold, 3 million miners engaged daily, and hardware scaling worldwide with confidence, transparency, and growing recognition across multiple global markets.

With the crypto presale entry held at $0.0013 until October 1, newcomers have a chance to join before exchange listings. For those considering long-term prospects, BlockDAG offers a case built on infrastructure, global usage, and an expanding community rather than short-term speculation.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-vs-dogecoin-and-cronos-2025s-top-long-term-crypto-pick/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 3.2%. Bitcoin is down 1% in the past 24 hours, trading just above $106,000, while Ethereum has also lost some ground but still stands above $2,400. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.1474+2.40%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/02 12:08
Share
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01824-1.08%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 20:22
Share
The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

PANews reported on September 13 that according to a report by Meijing.com, in order to promote and standardize the promotion and application of electronic documents, improve the level of digitalization of goods trade and transportation, reduce logistics costs across society, protect the legitimate rights and interests of parties involved in electronic document activities, and safeguard national security and social public interests, the Cyberspace Administration of China, in conjunction with relevant departments, has drafted the "Regulations on Promoting and Standardizing the Application of Electronic Documents (Draft for Comment)" in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The draft is now open for public comment. It mentions encouraging institutions and enterprises in the fields of goods trade, logistics, finance, etc. to recognize and use electronic documents when conducting business, improve the level of digitalization of business applications, and promote quality and efficiency improvements in the industry. Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments based on the characteristics of electronic documents, in compliance with laws and regulations and with controllable risks, and to actively and steadily innovate financial products and service models.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24376+0.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016791+4.07%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06533+2.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 20:13
Share

Trending News

More

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5%

BTC Dominance Plunges: Is an Altcoin Season Imminent?