Market activity is once again dominated by whale transfers and price swings. On September 4, Dogecoin saw over 200 million DOGE moved across major wallets, sparking debates about whether holders were repositioning for the near term as the coin hovered close to $0.21. Cronos had a rougher ride, slipping 25% from its August peak and revisiting $0.25 support with little sign of an immediate rebound.

In comparison, BlockDAG (BDAG) Network’s trajectory is gaining momentum. With $405 million raised in presale, more than 3 million active miners on its X1 app, and over 19,800 hardware miners already delivered, it is securing recognition as one of the leading long-term crypto options. Unlike speculative chatter, its strength lies in real use and expanding infrastructure.

BlockDAG: $405M Backed by Tangible Usage and Adoption

BlockDAG’s presale success has crossed $405 million, but what makes it notable is the support behind it. Over 26.2 billion BDAG coins have been sold to date, with more than 312,000 holders involved. This isn’t idle money waiting on a roadmap; it’s already powering live products: 3 million people mining daily through the X1 app, over 19,800 X-series units delivered, and weekly shipment capacity climbing to 2,000 units. The difference here is measurable activity, not just promises.

Where other projects fade after announcements, BlockDAG continues to build presence. It’s demonstrating proof before promise by driving mobile and hardware adoption across 130+ countries, supported by a community now exceeding 325,000. With this scale, many analysts consider BlockDAG the prime long-term crypto to monitor closely in 2025.

Currently in Batch 30, BDAG is priced at $0.03. Early backers from the $0.001 launch point are already sitting on 2,900% ROI. For a limited window, BlockDAG has fixed the entry at $0.0013 until October 1, offering new participants a rare chance to buy in at near-baseline pricing despite the presale’s exponential growth.

Cronos (CRO) Tests $0.25 as Pressure Weighs on Price

Cronos has fallen to the $0.25 range, down from August’s $0.34 high. The 25% pullback underlines slowing momentum after weeks of muted catalysts. The price is now sitting at a crucial zone between $0.25 and $0.27, a level that will define whether the coin stabilizes or risks deeper losses.

Indicators such as a declining Money Flow Index and tightening Bollinger Bands reveal reduced inflows and a market waiting for direction. Trading volumes are lower too, hinting at a pause rather than a panic. If the $0.25 floor holds, a bounce is possible given oversold RSI readings. However, failure here could drag the price toward $0.22. Much of CRO’s near-term course still depends on ecosystem progress and overall market tone, which remain neutral at present.

Dogecoin Whales Stir Short-Term Moves but Price Holds Steady

Dogecoin saw significant whale activity, with 200 million DOGE moved across wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million coins. These movements often fuel speculation, though the price has remained steady at about $0.21 despite the shuffle.

On-chain signals show that while some whales sold, others were adding, leading to balanced sentiment rather than strong bearishness. From a technical angle, DOGE continues to trade within an ascending triangle, supported at $0.20 and capped near $0.243. A breakout above resistance could lift it to $0.26, while a slip under support risks a temporary pullback. Analysts continue to watch whale activity closely as a signal for short-term direction.

Final Say

The latest shifts in Dogecoin whale holdings and Cronos’ sharp correction reflect mixed sentiment and uncertain catalysts. Both coins retain their communities, but their current signals suggest caution. By contrast, BlockDAG is demonstrating measurable adoption: $405 million secured, 26.2 billion coins sold, 3 million miners engaged daily, and hardware scaling worldwide with confidence, transparency, and growing recognition across multiple global markets.

With the crypto presale entry held at $0.0013 until October 1, newcomers have a chance to join before exchange listings. For those considering long-term prospects, BlockDAG offers a case built on infrastructure, global usage, and an expanding community rather than short-term speculation.

