Data: BitGo’s custodial crypto assets exceed $100 billion

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bloomberg, the crypto assets managed by BitGo, a US cryptocurrency custody company, jumped from US$60 billion to US$100 billion in the first half of this year. Abel Seow, the company's managing director for Asia Pacific, said that this growth was due to the increased adoption of cryptocurrencies worldwide and the clarification of the regulatory environment. Currently, half of BitGo's custody assets are related to cryptocurrency pledges. BitGo also plans to seek an initial public offering (IPO) in the second half of this year .

