Cboe BZX Exchange has submitted 19b-4 application documents to the US SEC for the Canary PENGU ETF

PANews reported on June 26 that Cboe BZX Exchange has submitted a 19b-4 application document to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Canary PENGU ETF. In the "Text of the Proposed Rule Changes" in this document, it is written that pursuant to Section 19(b)(1) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 19b-4 of the Act, Cboe BZX Exchange proposes to list and trade the shares of the Canary PENGU ETF in accordance with BZX Rule 14.11(e)(4) (Commodity Trust Shares).

