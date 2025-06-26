Invesco and Galaxy submit new documents to the US SEC to join the Solana ETF competition

PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, investment management company Invesco and crypto company Galaxy Digital jointly submitted a registration application for Solana ETF to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and plans to list it on the Cboe BZX exchange with the code "QSOL". Invesco will serve as the fund sponsor, Bank of New York Mellon will serve as the manager, Galaxy will be responsible for token procurement, and Coinbase will be the custodian of SOL assets. Currently, many companies are applying for Solana ETF, including VanEck, Bitwis and 21Shares.

