Listed company Digital Commodities plans to raise $3 million to increase its Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, Canadian listed company Digital Commodities Capital Corp. announced that it will conduct a non-broker private placement, issuing up to 20 million units at a price of $0.15 per unit, with an estimated total fundraising of $3 million. The net proceeds from this financing will be used to increase the company's Bitcoin reserves.

