Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 26 that according to an official announcement, British listed company Coinsilium announced that it had increased its holdings of 15.2080 bitcoins at an average price of 78,906.05 pounds (about 107,376.35 U.S. dollars). The acquisition worth 1.2 million pounds brought the total bitcoin holdings of its wholly-owned subsidiary Forza to 58.3157 bitcoins. The company's bitcoin holdings are currently worth about 4.59 million pounds (about 6.24 million U.S. dollars), with an average purchase price of 79,080.08 pounds (106,946.46 U.S. dollars).

