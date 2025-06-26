Changliang Technology: We have started research on the construction of digital solutions related to stablecoins

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Jinshi, Changliang Technology stated on the interactive platform on June 26 that the company has started research on the construction of digital solutions related to stablecoins. At the same time, the company is also actively looking for institutions that may participate in the issuance and operation of stablecoins through its own channels. At present, among the many institutions participating in the Hong Kong stablecoin sandbox test, the company has a long-term business cooperation relationship with Standard Chartered Bank.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.