A-share stablecoin concept stocks continue to strengthen

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Sina Finance, A-share stablecoin concept stocks continued to strengthen. Chu Tianlong pulled up the touch panel in the afternoon. Changliang Technology and Xin'an Century rose by more than 10%. Kechuang Information and Jida Zhengyuan had previously hit the daily limit. Lakala, Uboxun, Feitian Chengxin and others rose by more than 7%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.