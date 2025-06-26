The Smarter Web Company has raised £41.2 million through a new share placement

PANews reported on June 26 that according to an official announcement, The Smarter Web Company, a UK listed company that adopts a Bitcoin reserve strategy, announced that it has completed a placement activity for institutional investors through Tennyson Securities and Peterhouse Capital Limited. The placement and subscription activities have raised approximately £41.2 million (before deducting expenses) by issuing a total of 14,221,623 new ordinary shares with a par value of £0.001 per share at a price of £2.90 per share. The listing of the new ordinary shares is expected to take effect at 08:00 on or around July 1, 2025.

