Data: Ethereum ecosystem fee income in the past year was about 7.3 billion US dollars, the top three are Tether, Circle and Lido

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Token Terminal monitoring, in the past 365 days, companies and DAOs in the Ethereum ecosystem have generated a total of about US$7.3 billion in fee income. Among them, the main market areas include stablecoin issuance, liquidity pledge, lending, DEX, and RWA issuance. The top ten companies and DAOs are Tether, Circle, Lido Finance, Uniswap, Aave, Flashbots, Sky, Ethena Labs, Morpho, and Convex Finance.

