ASX probe into $164m project failure deepens, Australian regulators assemble panel of experts: report

Crypto.news
2025/06/26 17:01

Australian Securities and Investments Commission appoints former central bank deputy governor to a three-member expert panel to investigate the ASX’s failed blockchain project worth over $160 million.

According to a recent report by Reuters, one of the members of the three-member expert panel is former central bank deputy governor Guy Debelle. The panel is tasked to investigate the Australian Securities Exchange’s failed blockchain project that was worth approximately $163.1 million.

Aside from Debelle, ASIC also appointed non-executive director of the Commonwealth Bank Rob Whitfield as panel chair. On the other hand, non-executive director of Australian firms AGL and Collins Foods, Christine Holman, will be joining the panel as a member.

According to ASIC, the inquiry panel will be asked to provide recommendations and identify any shortcomings or insufficiencies within the ASX management. These could include deficiencies in its governance, capability and risk management that could have led to the blockchain project failing.

Moreover, the panel is also expected to submit a report to the ASIC by March 31, 2026. The report should consist of the team’s findings and recommendations for further steps that regulators must take regarding the investigation.

In an emailed response to Reuters, ASX said that it would welcome the regulator’s announcement and vowed to engage “constructively” with the panel members throughout the investigation.

What was the failed ASX blockchain project?

ASX first began the project to revamp its current trading platform , which is known as the Clearing House Electronic Subregister System or CHESS, by incorporating back in 2015. Under the leadership of then-CEO Elmer Funke Kupper, ASX signed on New York-based startup Digital Asset Holdings to begin working on the blockchain-centered project.

However overtime, people involved in the project started pointing out concerns that digital assets at the time still lacked market support and that ASX had enlisted the help of the New York startup without properly testing the product’s scalability.

It wasn’t until November 2024 when the ASX decided to abandon the project entirely, stating “citing dysfunctional management, concerns about the product’s complexity and scalability, and difficulty finding experts to support it” as the reason behind the axing. The project was estimated to cost around 245 million AUD to $255 million AUD (around $164 million to $171 million).

According to Reuters, the project’s failure had fractured public trust in the stock exchange as more than a dozen brokers and other market participants and people directly involved in the blockchain project criticized it.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

Coinbase’s satirical “Everything is fine” video takes aim at Britain’s struggling economy as new data shows nearly half of UK adults are financially vulnerable.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000019023-4.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:22
The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, the Philippine government announced that it would begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain. On Wednesday, Maria Francesca Montes-Del Rosario, Undersecretary
Share
PANews2025/07/31 18:59
Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Author: TEDAO Introduction: As Ethena's popularity grows, a crowded arbitrage chain is operating at full speed: collateralizing (e/s) USDe to borrow stablecoins on Aave, buying YT/PT on Pendle to generate
Pendle
PENDLE$4.427+3.38%
AaveToken
AAVE$268.8-2.29%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0008--%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:00

Trending News

More

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm

Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto