A whale increased its BTC and ETH short positions to $213 million, with a BTC liquidation price of $110,120

PANews reported on June 26 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "Insider Brother" has just recharged 4.5 million USDC to Hyperliquid and increased the cumulative short positions of BTC and ETH to $213 million. The specific situation is as follows: BTC opened a 40x leverage short position, holding 1391.49 coins, with a total value of $150 million, an opening price of $106,805.6, and a liquidation price of $110,120; ETH opened a 25x leverage short position, holding 25,600 coins, with a total value of $63.72 million, an opening price of $2460.48, and a liquidation price of $2614.2.

