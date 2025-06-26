The Financial Regulatory Bureau and other two departments: In the next five years, a high-quality inclusive financial system will be basically established

PANews reported on June 26 that the State Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau and the People's Bank of China jointly issued the "Implementation Plan for High-quality Development of Inclusive Finance in the Banking and Insurance Industries". The "Implementation Plan" clearly states that a high-quality comprehensive inclusive financial system will be basically established in the next five years, and inclusive finance will promote common prosperity to a new level. The inclusive financial service system will continue to be optimized, the inclusive credit system will be consolidated and improved, and the inclusive insurance system will be gradually improved.

