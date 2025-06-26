Khamenei: US attack on nuclear facilities "has little effect", Trump needs to "put on a show"

PANews reported on June 26 that Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei delivered a video speech, pointing out that the United States attacked nuclear facilities but had little effect. US President Trump needs to "put on a show". Any future aggression against Iran will come at a huge cost. It is a great thing that Iran can approach and control major US bases, and this action may happen again in the future when faced with another invasion.

