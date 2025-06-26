Israel estimates that the losses from this round of conflict with Iran could be as high as $3 billion or more

PANews
2025/06/26 19:28
Moonveil
MORE$0.10024+2.40%

PANews reported on June 26 that Israel estimated that the damage caused by the 12-day war with Iran reached 10 billion shekels (about 3 billion US dollars), including the funds needed to repair the attacked buildings and pay compensation to local businesses. Calculations released by the Israeli Ministry of Finance and tax authorities this week showed that Iran broke through Israel's air defense system in nearly two weeks of rocket attacks. The amount does not include the cost of Israel replacing weapons and defense systems in this operation. After the assessment is completed, the total amount is likely to rise sharply. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the total losses could be as high as 12 billion US dollars. The Bank of Israel expects economic growth to be 3.5% this year, but this figure may be affected by the recent war.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

Coinbase’s satirical “Everything is fine” video takes aim at Britain’s struggling economy as new data shows nearly half of UK adults are financially vulnerable.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000019058-4.62%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:22
The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, the Philippine government announced that it would begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain. On Wednesday, Maria Francesca Montes-Del Rosario, Undersecretary
Share
PANews2025/07/31 18:59
Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Author: TEDAO Introduction: As Ethena's popularity grows, a crowded arbitrage chain is operating at full speed: collateralizing (e/s) USDe to borrow stablecoins on Aave, buying YT/PT on Pendle to generate
Pendle
PENDLE$4.453+4.31%
AaveToken
AAVE$269.6-1.79%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0008--%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:00

Trending News

More

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm

Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto