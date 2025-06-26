Trezor to Partner With ETHCC 2025 Conference in Cannes

Incrypted
2025/06/26 20:27
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02377+10.71%
  • The company will organize a booth and sessions with experts.
  • Visitors will be able to test devices and discuss partnerships.
  • Trezor will raise the topic of backup and storage of digital assets.

Сrypto wallet maker Trezor has become an official partner of the Ethereum Community Conference (ETHCC). The event will take place from June 30 to July 3, 2025 in Cannes at the Palais des Festivals.

It is one of the largest Ethereum community events in Europe, the company representatives noted. According to the organizers, the conference will bring together developers, entrepreneurs, and investors from all over the world.

At booth #7, participants will be able to meet with the Trezor team and experts in digital asset storage systems. The team will show devices in operation, help to understand backup tools and answer users’ questions.

As an additional activity, there will be a raffle for the new Trezor Safe 5 wallet — you will need to draw a crypto illustration to participate.

Trezor booth at the Web3 event. Data: Trezor.

In addition to demonstrations, Trezor will offer a space for dialogs with representatives from projects and ecosystems. The partnerships and development team will discuss opportunities to collaborate with Web3 developers and companies.

Trezor’s Head of Marketing Anusha Schindler emphasized that ETHCC is a rare chance to interact directly with the community and showcase the company’s innovative solutions. Trezor CCO Danny Sanders added that many realize the importance of backups only after a loss, and that it is the vendor’s job to raise awareness before risks arise.

The company was previously a participant at the BTC Prague event, where it attracted significant attention amongst the event’s attendees. Trezor’s team pointed to the growing popularity of hardware solutions for storing digital assets and users’ desire for more data regarding crypto security.

Trezor continues to emphasize user protection and conscious handling of digital assets. At Cannes, the team expects to not only showcase its product line, but also be inspired by the community’s ideas to develop new directions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

Coinbase’s satirical “Everything is fine” video takes aim at Britain’s struggling economy as new data shows nearly half of UK adults are financially vulnerable.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000019058-4.62%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:22
The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, the Philippine government announced that it would begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain. On Wednesday, Maria Francesca Montes-Del Rosario, Undersecretary
Share
PANews2025/07/31 18:59
Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Author: TEDAO Introduction: As Ethena's popularity grows, a crowded arbitrage chain is operating at full speed: collateralizing (e/s) USDe to borrow stablecoins on Aave, buying YT/PT on Pendle to generate
Pendle
PENDLE$4.453+4.31%
AaveToken
AAVE$269.6-1.79%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0008--%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:00

Trending News

More

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm

Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto