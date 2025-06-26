Neptune Digital Assets Continues to Advance Bitcoin Reserve and Solana Staking Strategy

PANews reported on June 26 that Canadian Bitcoin reserve company Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) released the latest company progress, announcing that it continues to increase its Bitcoin holdings through automated fixed investment and Bitcoin mining, and currently holds a total of 404 Bitcoins. The company has also strengthened Solana pledge, 33,312 Solanas have been pledged, and it has obtained an annualized return of up to 50-100% by selling Solana options, which will be further used to purchase Bitcoin or company operations. Neptune said that it will continue to rely on diversified strategies to expand its Bitcoin reserves in the future and use existing credit lines to enhance financial flexibility.

