Galaxy Digital raises $175m for stablecoin and DeFi venture fund

Crypto.news
2025/06/26 21:03
FUND
FUND$0.02323-0.21%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00208+4.26%

Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital has launched a $175 million fund to invest in new crypto startups.

Galaxy Digital is expanding its crypto startup venture capital business. According to a June 26 report by Fortune, the company has raised $175 million for its latest venture fund. The fund, which will focus on DeFi and stablecoins, exceeded its original funding target of $150 million.

Mike Giampapa, general partner at Galaxy Digital, explained that the firm plans to invest across more companies operating at the intersection of traditional finance and crypto. The primary focus will be on stablecoins and DeFi, which the firm says hold particular promise.

The firm chose to first raise outside capital and then participate as a limited partner in the fund. As Galaxy Digital is publicly traded on the Nasdaq, it allows investors to gain exposure to crypto startups through its stock.

Giampapa noted that the firm has already deployed $50 million from the fund, including investments in the Monad blockchain and the yield-bearing dollar stablecoin protocol Ethena.

Galaxy Digital expands its crypto operations

Galaxy Digital is involved in multiple segments of the crypto industry, including venture capital, crypto mining, and more. The firm reported $7 billion assets under management in May, most of which are allocated to various crypto startups.

Recently, Galaxy Digital has also explored a Solana ETF and has taken steps to launch the Invesco Galaxy Solana Trust. On June 25, the firm, together with Invesco, submitted an S-1 form to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Favorable crypto regulations in the U.S. are making venture funds and financial institutions more open to exploring the intersection of crypto and traditional finance. Galaxy Digital aims to be at the forefront of this innovation wave.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

Coinbase’s satirical “Everything is fine” video takes aim at Britain’s struggling economy as new data shows nearly half of UK adults are financially vulnerable.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000019058-4.62%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:22
The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, the Philippine government announced that it would begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain. On Wednesday, Maria Francesca Montes-Del Rosario, Undersecretary
Share
PANews2025/07/31 18:59
Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Author: TEDAO Introduction: As Ethena's popularity grows, a crowded arbitrage chain is operating at full speed: collateralizing (e/s) USDe to borrow stablecoins on Aave, buying YT/PT on Pendle to generate
Pendle
PENDLE$4.453+4.31%
AaveToken
AAVE$269.6-1.79%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0008--%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:00

Trending News

More

‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm

Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto