US court dismisses joint motion by SEC and Ripple, case will continue to move forward

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Eleanor Terrett, citing court documents, Analisa Torres, a judge at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, ruled to dismiss the "indicative ruling" motion jointly filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple. The SEC previously requested the court to permanently prohibit Ripple from violating securities laws and impose heavy fines, but the court did not accept it and ordered the termination of the motion, and the case trial will continue.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.