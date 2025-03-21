99% of airdrops are a waste of time. Don’t bother with these 5 popular projects.

PANews
2025/03/21 17:40
SphereX
HERE$0.00042+17.97%
Salamanca
DON$0.000667-1.62%
Threshold
T$0.0179+3.17%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01468+2.15%

Author: Atoms Research

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

99% of airdrops are a waste of time.

Finding true Alpha opportunities is arguably the hardest thing to do.

Here are some popular airdrops that I’m not currently participating in.

Am I wrong? 👇

99% of airdrops are a waste of time. Don’t bother with these 5 popular projects.

1. Base

  • Arriving too late
  • “Not issuing coins” sounds a bit weird now
  • Two-year airdrops often disappoint
  • Just use this network without any expectations.

2. Unichain

  • I believe Unichain will have an airdrop, purely based on the precedent of Uniswap's $UNI airdrop.
  • It doesn’t hurt to make a few trades to prevent FOMO
  • Strictly speaking, this chain already has a native token, and there may be a reward program in the future

It's no longer a priority for me.

3. Zero Network

Airdrop mining activities have been stopped.

  • The project does not need to issue tokens at all
  • Rewards are concentrated on the top users of the rankings, and impacting the ranking requires high investment - there is no need to participate
  • The current ecological activities are purely driven by speculation, and the project party has not clearly defined the incentive rules.
  • You can connect to your wallet and earn XP without mining

I use Zerion because of its solid product, not because of the airdrop.

4. INK

The expectation for INK airdrops stems from the hype of Kraken Exchange, but the official has made it clear that there is no plan to issue native tokens for the time being.

Participating in testnet tasks may alleviate FOMO, but don’t hold too high expectations

If no coins are issued, it seems impossible to distribute rewards - it is purely market speculation at present

5. MetaMask

  • MetaMask is already a top crypto wallet, there is no need to rely on airdrops to gain additional traffic
  • The news of $MASK token launching in pre-market is pure market hype
  • If MetaMask launches an airdrop (for example, if the eligibility threshold is unclear, the reward amount is small, or the token fluctuates violently), it may damage its brand.
  • Just proceed with the exchange as normal and don't have any expectations.

If you are looking for huge airdrop returns, then... projects such as Monad, Eclipse, and Farcaster may be worth considering.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the annual rate of the US core PCE price index in June was 2.8%, in line with expectations of 2.70%, and
Core DAO
CORE$0.5254-0.98%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.2045+2.25%
U Coin
U$0.01105-0.89%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.354+0.59%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:30
8 cryptos to buy as Bitcoin dominance starts to erode: Could they turn $800 into $800k?

8 cryptos to buy as Bitcoin dominance starts to erode: Could they turn $800 into $800k?

As Bitcoin dominance dips, 8 altcoins emerge with 100x potential to turn $800 into $800k. #partnercontent
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 22:24
Now is the time for TradFi and DeFi to work together | Opinion

Now is the time for TradFi and DeFi to work together | Opinion

If DeFi and TradFi can come together, we can shape a more inclusive, open, and efficient financial system for all users.
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 19:35

Trending News

More

The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.

8 cryptos to buy as Bitcoin dominance starts to erode: Could they turn $800 into $800k?

Now is the time for TradFi and DeFi to work together | Opinion

The White House's upcoming crypto policy report is expected to include views on tokenization and recommendations for crypto legislation.

Phoenix Group Launches Digital Asset Treasury Strategy: Net Increase of 179 BTC in Q2, Total Holdings Reach 514 BTC