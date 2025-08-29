21Shares Files for SEI ETF with U.S. SEC

Key Points: 21Shares has filed with the SEC to launch a SEI ETF.

The ETF will track SEI token prices and integrate staking.

This filing signals a move to expand regulated crypto ETF offerings.

21Shares submitted a Form S-1 to the SEC on August 29, seeking approval for a Sei ETF to track SEI token prices.

If approved, the ETF may enhance institutional investment in the Sei Network, impacting liquidity and investor sentiment.

21Shares’ SEI ETF Filing: Key Players and Market Effects

If the ETF integrates staking, significant changes could occur regarding on-chain liquidity and investment flows into the Sei Network. This potential approval might boost SEI’s market dynamics and liquidity.

Reactions from the community are muted, with no direct statements from major figures like 21Shares CEO Hany Rashwan or Coinbase executives. However, industry observers are noting the potential impact on SEI’s adoption. As stated in a recent analysis, “The SEI ETF, if approved, could significantly enhance liquidity and investor interest in the Sei Network.“

SEI ETF’s Potential Impact on Market Dynamics

Did you know? Earlier ETF approvals for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum often led to notable fund inflows and increased trading activity. This precedent highlights the importance of the SEI ETF filing.

According to CoinMarketCap, as of August 29, 2025, SEI is priced at $0.31 with a market cap of approximately 1.84 billion. It reports a 59.57% increase over the past 90 days alongside a 24-hour trading volume of around 214.41 million, marking a 26.47% rise.

Sei(SEI), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:09 UTC on August 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysis suggests that if the SEI ETF obtains regulatory approval, it may lead to increased liquidity and institutional interest in SEI, potentially affecting its price and demand in the crypto market.