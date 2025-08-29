21Shares Files for Spot SEI ETF in US, May Include Staking

By: Coinstats
2025/08/29 13:23
SEI
MAY
21Shares has filed an S-1 registration with the US SEC for the spot SEI ETF and may engage in staking if tax status permits.
US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

Chinese money launderers have been moving billions through US financial institutions to aid Mexican drug cartels, yet lawmakers still point the finger at crypto. US banks were responsible for laundering $312 billion for Chinese money launderers between 2020 and 2024, according to a new report. In a US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) advisory on Thursday, the watchdog analyzed over 137,000 Bank Secrecy Act reports from 2020 to 2024. It found that over $62 billion per year on average has gone through the US banking system from Chinese money launderers.Read more
The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

The post The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In 2023, meme coins like Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Bonk (BONK) created overnight millionaires and changed lives. These millionaires, whom we can now refer to as whales, have activated their wallets again and are buying memecoin they believe will replicate the success of Bonk and Pepe. Leading the new pack are Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Floki …
Experienced Analyst Discusses the Fate of Solana (SOL) Price: Is $300 a Dream or a Goal?

The recent upward movement in the Solana (SOL) price has led followers to evaluate the possibility of $300. Continue Reading: Experienced Analyst Discusses the Fate of Solana (SOL) Price: Is $300 a Dream or a Goal?
