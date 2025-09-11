21Shares Launches 21Shares dYdX ETP to Further Expand Its European Offering

By: PANews
2025/09/11 17:13
PANews reported on September 11th that 21Shares AG, a crypto-asset ETP issuer, announced the launch of the 21Shares dYdX ETP (ticker: DYDX) on Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam, with a 2.5% fee. The launch of DYDX brings 21Shares' product line in Europe to 48 crypto-asset ETPs. The 21Shares dYdX ETP is 100% physically backed and tracks the performance of DYDX.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
