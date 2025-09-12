21Shares Launches DYDX ETP to Open Regulated Access to DeFi Derivatives

By: Coincentral
2025/09/12 00:07
TLDR

  • 21Shares launches DYDX ETP, bridging institutions with DeFi derivatives.
  • Regulated DYDX ETP offers token exposure, fueling institutional DeFi adoption.
  • 21Shares expands DeFi suite with DYDX ETP for seamless institutional access.
  • New DYDX ETP simplifies institutional entry into decentralized derivatives.
  • DYDX ETP boosts regulated access, strengthening dYdX’s role in DeFi markets.

Swiss-based asset manager 21Shares has launched the DYDX ETP to provide regulated access to decentralized derivatives. The new DYDX ETP offers exposure to dYdX’s native token through a physically backed, institutional-grade investment product. This marks another step in bridging traditional finance with on-chain trading.

DYDX ETP Expands Institutional Access to DeFi Derivatives

21Shares introduced the DYDX ETP to simplify institutional participation in decentralized perpetual futures trading. The product is backed one-to-one by DYDX tokens held with trusted custodians. It allows exposure to dYdX’s utility token without requiring direct interaction with the protocol.

The DYDX ETP integrates into existing exchange infrastructures for compliance and transparency. 21Shares structured the product to meet institutional standards and eliminate operational barriers. It also aligns with increasing demand for DeFi assets via regulated frameworks.

Support from the dYdX Treasury subDAO, managed by operator kpk, enabled smooth deployment and ecosystem alignment. Daily creations and redemptions keep the product priced in line with net asset value. Market maker Flow Traders ensures deep liquidity and efficient pricing throughout trading sessions.

dYdX Protocol Positioned as Core DeFi Derivatives Platform

dYdX has facilitated over $1.4 trillion in trading volume across 230 perpetual markets. Despite this, institutional access remained limited due to custody and compliance challenges. The DYDX ETP now enables seamless entry into the decentralized derivatives sector.

The product positions dYdX as a foundational layer within DeFi infrastructure alongside protocols like Uniswap and Aave. With perpetual futures at its core, dYdX introduces an advanced use case to ETP wrappers. This expansion supports broader participation and easier market access.

The dYdX Chain operates as a sovereign network with community governance and over 50 validators. While the DYDX ETP does not enable protocol usage, it provides token exposure via traditional exchanges. This mirrors structures used by Ethereum-based products that offer ETH exposure.

21Shares Strengthens DeFi ETP Suite with DYDX Launch

The DYDX ETP builds on 21Shares’ existing DeFi-focused offerings, including products tied to Aave, Chainlink, and Uniswap. It is the latest addition in a growing list of ETPs designed for regulated access to on-chain markets. 21Shares now operates 48 crypto ETPs across various European exchanges.

The firm led all aspects of development including design, regulatory filings, and listings. It ensured the DYDX ETP fits into institutional portfolios with compliance and security features. This launch follows strong inflows into other spot crypto ETPs globally.

Future growth for dYdX includes planned features such as Telegram trading, spot markets, and tokenized real-world assets. These innovations add value to the DYDX token, enhancing the appeal of the DYDX ETP. Expanded deposit options and staking utilities further boost its long-term utility.

The DYDX ETP provides a practical on-ramp for entities seeking exposure to decentralized derivatives. Removing infrastructure barriers brings more institutions into DeFi. This launch signals a pivotal move in scaling decentralized finance through familiar investment vehicles.

 

