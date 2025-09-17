21Shares Launches Two New Crypto ETPs: Focusing on AI Protocols and Raydium Tokens

PANews reported on September 17 that 21Shares announced the launch of two new crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), namely 21Shares Artificial Superintelligence Alliance ETP (AFET) and 21Shares Raydium ETP (ARAY).
It is reported that AFET aims to track a group of decentralized AI protocols, including Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, Ocean Protocol and CUDOS, while ARAY provides investors with investment exposure to the Raydium token of the Solana-based decentralized exchange. It is reported that AFET has been listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges, while ARAY is traded on the Swiss Stock Exchange SIX.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.