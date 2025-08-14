21Shares launches XDC Network ETP and Sui Staking ETP on SIX Swiss Exchange

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/14 20:10
SIX
SIX$0.02156-3.36%
SUI
SUI$3.4706-3.37%
XDC Network
XDC$0.08336+0.07%
Metaverse
ETP$0.001178-0.61%

21Shares expanded its crypto offerings in Europe with the launch of two new exchange-traded products on the SIX Swiss Exchange: ASUI and XDCN.

Summary
  • ASUI offers staking exposure to SUI with risk management, while XDCN provides direct exposure to XDC price performance.
  • The listings on SIX Swiss Exchange complement existing presence on Euronext Amsterdam and Paris.
  • Increased accessibility for investors could boost demand, potentially pushing XDC and SUI tokens’ prices higher.

21Shares has just announced the launch of two new crypto exchange-traded products on the SIX Swiss Exchange: the 21Shares XDC Network ETP (XDCN) and the 21Shares Sui Staking ETP (ASUI).

ASUI is 100% physically backed by SUI tokens and tracks the performance of the Sui (SUI) blockchain. As of August 13, ASUI had a Net Asset Value of $113.32, AUM of $200.59 million, a YTD return of -16.39%, and a 30-day average staking yield of 1.48%. The product allows investors to access staking rewards with professional risk management, avoiding the need to directly lock assets, with tokens secured in institutional-grade cold storage.

Like ASUI, XDCN is fully backed by the underlying crypto assets, with custody managed through institutional-grade security to ensure asset safety. It provides exposure to XDC and has a NAV of $27.26, AUM of $30.67 million, and a YTD return of 36.30%. Unlike ASUI, XDCN is not a staking product. It offers direct exposure to the price performance of XDC without additional yield from staking. 

Could these listings boost XDC and SUI prices?

The listings of these financial products on the SIX Swiss Exchange add to their existing presence on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris.

This is a big step for both XDC and SUI as listing on additional exchanges, especially regulated ones like the SIX Swiss Exchange, increases accessibility for a wider pool of investors, potentially boosting demand and pushing the tokens’ prices higher.

Currently, XDC is trading at $0.08981 and SUI at $3.93, but earlier projections from crypto.news here and here suggest both could rise in the near term.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

The TikTok official X account denies accusations from Congressman Brad Sherman alleging its ‘Chinese owners’ have bought $300 million worth of TRUMP memecoins to get Trump to prolong its extension. In a recent post, the official account replied to Sherman…
U
U$0.021+0.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.69-3.54%
GET
GET$0.011587+1.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 20:59
Share
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001877+10.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-1.26%
AaveToken
AAVE$279.46-2.96%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-0.88%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010298-0.82%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share

Trending News

More

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds