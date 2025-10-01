21Shares Polkadot and Sui ETFs Listed on DTCC Website

21Shares lists Polkadot and Sui ETFs on DTCC, signaling progress toward U.S. approval as altcoin ETFs gain momentum.

Swiss-based 21Shares has taken another step toward altcoin ETFs. The firm listed its Polkadot ETF (TDOT) and Sui ETF (TSUI) on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) website. The addition is a standard preparatory stage. However, it does not indicate regulatory approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Preparations Mark Progress Toward ETF Launches

The DTCC compiles securities on its National Securities Clearing Corporation list in preparation for trade. However, as actual trading requires approval from the SEC. According to Bloomberg analysts, investor approval odds are either high or very high, currently estimated at 90% for Polkadot and 60% for Sui.

Polkadot has a deadline of November 2025, whereas Sui has a decision deadline in December 2025. Recently, the SEC ordered issuers to pull back 19b-4 forms. The update complied with the new crypto listing conditions. Commentators opined the move shows increasing optimism and heralds the start of the next larger ETF approval cycle.

Related Reading: Vanguard Eyes Third-Party Crypto ETFs for Brokerage Clients | Live Bitcoin News

The reaction of the market was immediate. Sydney’s coin SUI surged 3.2% while Polkadot’s DOT gained 4%. Both have recovered from recent declines. Rebound was accompanied by U.S. JOLTS jobs data claiming 8.1 million openings. Despite continued strength in labor markets, investor attention remained focused on Federal Reserve policy. Markets still pointed to two rate reductions before year-end.

Altcoin ETFs Expand Crypto’s Integration with Finance

The listings support the fast growth of previous crypto ETFs. In the case of the Bitcoin ETF, in January 2024, it was launched and acquired more than $50 billion. Ethereum ETFs followed that in July 2024, multiplying to $10 billion in a matter of months. Market analysts on Bloomberg now predict Solana, Litecoin, and XRP ETFs may get their green light by the October 2025 date.

Polkadot and Sui illustrate the diversification of new ETF products. Polkadot, launched in 2017 by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood, links/interoperates multiple blockchains via parachains. Its DOT cryptocurrency allows for governance and staking. Ecosystem activity was aged by 25% in the last quarter. Sui is a high-performance chain written in the Move programming language developed by Mysten Labs in 2023. It had a total value locked, reaching $1.2 billion last month.

The assets under management of 21Shares currently stand at $4 billion. It even launched the world’s first Bitcoin ETP in Europe in 2019. Its regulations for US ETFs are more straightforward. Recently, SEC regulations that classified most cryptos as commodities have simplified the approval process. Analysts forecast $20 billion of inflow into altcoin ETFs in 2026. Large organizations such as BlackRock and Fidelity are gearing up with similar products.

This compaction by DTCC is a milestone reflecting the institutional appetite for altcoins. There is the potential that regulatory clarity would encourage pensions and endowments to invest in these products. Political influence and market pressure are also impacting SEC timelines. Bloomberg forecasts that there will be at least 10 new ETFs by mid-2026, which might include Dogecoin and Avalanche.

For investors, Polkadot and Sui ETFs are signs of convergence between digital assets and Wall Street. This evolution is creating new opportunities, but also serving as a reminder that the crypto sector continues to face volatility and regulatory uncertainty.

The post 21Shares Polkadot and Sui ETFs Listed on DTCC Website appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.