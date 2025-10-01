ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
21Shares lists Polkadot and Sui ETFs on DTCC, signaling progress toward U.S. approval as altcoin ETFs gain momentum. Swiss-based 21Shares has taken another step toward altcoin ETFs. The firm listed its Polkadot ETF (TDOT) and Sui ETF (TSUI) on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) website. The addition is a standard preparatory stage. However, […] The post 21Shares Polkadot and Sui ETFs Listed on DTCC Website appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.21Shares lists Polkadot and Sui ETFs on DTCC, signaling progress toward U.S. approval as altcoin ETFs gain momentum. Swiss-based 21Shares has taken another step toward altcoin ETFs. The firm listed its Polkadot ETF (TDOT) and Sui ETF (TSUI) on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) website. The addition is a standard preparatory stage. However, […] The post 21Shares Polkadot and Sui ETFs Listed on DTCC Website appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

21Shares Polkadot and Sui ETFs Listed on DTCC Website

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/01 14:30
SUI
SUI$2.0248-6.50%
Union
U$0.006595-17.56%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.005208-17.86%

21Shares lists Polkadot and Sui ETFs on DTCC, signaling progress toward U.S. approval as altcoin ETFs gain momentum.

Swiss-based 21Shares has taken another step toward altcoin ETFs. The firm listed its Polkadot ETF (TDOT) and Sui ETF (TSUI) on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) website. The addition is a standard preparatory stage. However, it does not indicate regulatory approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Preparations Mark Progress Toward ETF Launches

The DTCC compiles securities on its National Securities Clearing Corporation list in preparation for trade. However, as actual trading requires approval from the SEC. According to Bloomberg analysts, investor approval odds are either high or very high, currently estimated at 90% for Polkadot and 60% for Sui.

Polkadot has a deadline of November 2025, whereas Sui has a decision deadline in December 2025. Recently, the SEC ordered issuers to pull back 19b-4 forms. The update complied with the new crypto listing conditions. Commentators opined the move shows increasing optimism and heralds the start of the next larger ETF approval cycle.

Related Reading: Vanguard Eyes Third-Party Crypto ETFs for Brokerage Clients | Live Bitcoin News

The reaction of the market was immediate. Sydney’s coin SUI surged 3.2% while Polkadot’s DOT gained 4%. Both have recovered from recent declines. Rebound was accompanied by U.S. JOLTS jobs data claiming 8.1 million openings. Despite continued strength in labor markets, investor attention remained focused on Federal Reserve policy. Markets still pointed to two rate reductions before year-end.

Altcoin ETFs Expand Crypto’s Integration with Finance

The listings support the fast growth of previous crypto ETFs. In the case of the Bitcoin ETF, in January 2024, it was launched and acquired more than $50 billion. Ethereum ETFs followed that in July 2024, multiplying to $10 billion in a matter of months. Market analysts on Bloomberg now predict Solana, Litecoin, and XRP ETFs may get their green light by the October 2025 date.

Polkadot and Sui illustrate the diversification of new ETF products. Polkadot, launched in 2017 by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood, links/interoperates multiple blockchains via parachains. Its DOT cryptocurrency allows for governance and staking. Ecosystem activity was aged by 25% in the last quarter. Sui is a high-performance chain written in the Move programming language developed by Mysten Labs in 2023. It had a total value locked, reaching $1.2 billion last month.

The assets under management of 21Shares currently stand at $4 billion. It even launched the world’s first Bitcoin ETP in Europe in 2019. Its regulations for US ETFs are more straightforward. Recently, SEC regulations that classified most cryptos as commodities have simplified the approval process. Analysts forecast $20 billion of inflow into altcoin ETFs in 2026. Large organizations such as BlackRock and Fidelity are gearing up with similar products.

This compaction by DTCC is a milestone reflecting the institutional appetite for altcoins. There is the potential that regulatory clarity would encourage pensions and endowments to invest in these products. Political influence and market pressure are also impacting SEC timelines. Bloomberg forecasts that there will be at least 10 new ETFs by mid-2026, which might include Dogecoin and Avalanche.

For investors, Polkadot and Sui ETFs are signs of convergence between digital assets and Wall Street. This evolution is creating new opportunities, but also serving as a reminder that the crypto sector continues to face volatility and regulatory uncertainty.

The post 21Shares Polkadot and Sui ETFs Listed on DTCC Website appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.003962-22.52%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05898-8.34%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,906.83
$103,906.83$103,906.83

-1.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,505.66
$3,505.66$3,505.66

-2.32%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.17
$161.17$161.17

-3.34%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2605
$2.2605$2.2605

-2.85%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16271
$0.16271$0.16271

-2.54%