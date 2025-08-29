21Shares seeks SEC approval for first spot Sei ETF

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/29 13:44
SEI
SEI$0.3+1.07%
U
U$0.01222+28.63%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006047-1.83%

Swiss-based crypto asset manager 21Shares has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch the first spot SEI exchange-traded fund.

Summary
  • 21Shares filed with the SEC to launch the first spot Sei ETF in the U.S.
  • The fund may include staking rewards if regulations allow.
  • The filing reflects rising demand as the altcoin ETF race heats up.

The Form S-1, submitted on Aug. 28, outlines plans for the 21Shares SEI ETF, a passive fund designed to directly hold SEI, the native token of the Sei (SEI) Network. If approved, it would mark the first U.S.-listed ETF tied to SEI.

According to the filing, the ETF would track the CF SEI-Dollar Reference Rate, an index developed by CF Benchmarks that aggregates SEI prices from multiple spot exchanges. Coinbase Custody Trust Company is set to hold the fund’s SEI in cold storage, while Coinbase Inc. would serve as prime broker.

Staking component under consideration

The application also leaves open the possibility of staking the SEI tokens held by the ETF to earn rewards, though it stresses this would depend on future regulatory clarity. If approved, the move would make 21Shares one of the first issuers to explore adding staking yield to an altcoin ETF, following a similar debate around whether Solana ETFs could incorporate staking mechanisms.

The proposal draws attention to the increasing institutional interest in Sei, a layer-1 blockchain built for decentralized finance and high-throughput trading. Due in part to its low fees and capacity to process thousands of transactions per second, SEI has seen an increase in adoption in recent months.

Altcoin ETF race heats up

The filing comes just weeks after Canary Capital submitted its proposal for a Sei ETF, signaling growing competition among issuers eager to expand beyond Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) products. Several other asset managers have also applied for spot ETFs linked to Solana (SOL), XRP (XRP), and Cardano (ADA), such as VanEck and Franklin Templeton.

For 21Shares, the move follows its successful launch of multiple Bitcoin and Ethereum products globally, as well as its July filing for a spot Solana ETF in the U.S. Analysts view the Sei application as part of a broader wave of altcoin ETF attempts, spurred by the SEC’s eventual approval of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

The SEC has yet to comment on the filing, and approval remains uncertain given the agency’s cautious approach to crypto assets outside of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Still, if approved, a spot Sei ETF could provide institutional investors with a regulated entry point into one of the fastest-growing layer-1 ecosystems.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

21Shares Seeks SEC Approval for Spot SEI ETF as Altcoin ETF Race Heats Up

21Shares Seeks SEC Approval for Spot SEI ETF as Altcoin ETF Race Heats Up

Crypto asset manager 21Shares has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking SEI, the native token of the Sei network, the firm announced on Thursday. The S-1 registration proposes using CF Benchmarks to aggregate price data across multiple exchanges and name Coinbase Custody Trust Company […]
SEI
SEI$0.2993+0.84%
U
U$0.01248+31.36%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005299-0.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 12:24
Share
Luxfolio LTC Investment: Ambitious $73M Raise Targets 1 Million LTC by 2026

Luxfolio LTC Investment: Ambitious $73M Raise Targets 1 Million LTC by 2026

BitcoinWorld Luxfolio LTC Investment: Ambitious $73M Raise Targets 1 Million LTC by 2026 The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with news of a significant move by Canada-based crypto infrastructure provider, Luxfolio. The company is embarking on a substantial capital raise, signaling an ambitious strategy for its Luxfolio LTC investment. This development could reshape perceptions around institutional interest in Litecoin and its broader market implications. What Drives This Ambitious Luxfolio LTC Investment? Luxfolio is actively pursuing a capital increase of $73 million, as reported by Decrypt. This substantial funding is earmarked for a clear and strategic purpose: to significantly boost its holdings in Litecoin (LTC). The company has set an impressive long-term goal, aiming to secure one million LTC by 2026. This target highlights a strong belief in Litecoin’s future trajectory and its role in Luxfolio’s portfolio. Capital Injection: Luxfolio aims to raise $73 million. Primary Use: The funds are intended to purchase additional Litecoin (LTC). Long-Term Vision: The company targets holding one million LTC by 2026. As a crypto infrastructure provider, Luxfolio plays a vital role in the digital asset ecosystem, often involved in services like mining, staking, or custody. Its decision to allocate such significant capital towards a specific asset like LTC underscores a calculated business strategy. Furthermore, Luxfolio has demonstrated transparency in its acquisition strategy, consistently disclosing its purchase information since July of last year. This consistent reporting allows investors and market observers to track the company’s progress toward its ambitious Luxfolio LTC investment goals. Why Litecoin? Unpacking Luxfolio’s Strategic LTC Investment Many might wonder why Luxfolio is placing such a significant bet on Litecoin. Often referred to as “digital silver” to Bitcoin’s “digital gold,” Litecoin offers several attractive characteristics for institutional investors. It boasts faster transaction times and a larger coin supply compared to Bitcoin, potentially offering different risk-reward profiles. Moreover, Litecoin’s established network and consistent development make it a stable, albeit sometimes overlooked, asset in the volatile crypto market. Luxfolio’s decision likely stems from a strategic analysis of Litecoin’s fundamentals and its potential for growth. Investing heavily in LTC could be seen as a move to diversify crypto portfolios, capitalize on perceived undervaluation, or simply a belief in the network’s enduring utility and adoption. This calculated approach underscores the seriousness of Luxfolio’s strategic Luxfolio LTC investment, aligning with its role as an infrastructure provider that benefits from a robust and liquid ecosystem. What Potential Market Ripples Could Luxfolio’s LTC Investment Create? A capital raise of $73 million, specifically aimed at acquiring one million LTC, is no small feat and could certainly send ripples through the Litecoin market. Such a significant institutional accumulation could lead to several outcomes: Increased Demand: A large buyer like Luxfolio consistently entering the market could create sustained buying pressure. Price Appreciation: While not guaranteed, increased demand often contributes to price appreciation for an asset. Enhanced Legitimacy: A major infrastructure provider making such a substantial Luxfolio LTC investment could signal increased institutional confidence in Litecoin, potentially attracting other large investors. However, challenges also exist. Market volatility remains a constant in the crypto space, and large-scale acquisitions always carry inherent risks. Fluctuations in price or changes in market sentiment could impact the timing and cost of Luxfolio’s purchases. Despite these, Luxfolio’s transparent and long-term strategy provides a fascinating case study in institutional crypto adoption, potentially adding significant liquidity and depth to the LTC market. A Pivotal Moment for Institutional Crypto Adoption? Luxfolio’s commitment to building out its Litecoin reserves represents more than just a company’s investment strategy; it highlights a broader trend of increasing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies beyond just Bitcoin and Ethereum. This move by Luxfolio could inspire other infrastructure providers or investment firms to explore similar opportunities, further integrating digital assets into traditional financial frameworks. The company’s proactive approach in disclosing its purchases also sets a precedent for transparency in the evolving digital asset landscape, fostering greater trust and understanding. In conclusion, Luxfolio’s pursuit of a $73 million capital increase to fuel its ambitious Luxfolio LTC investment is a noteworthy development. With a clear target of one million LTC by 2026, the company is positioning itself as a major player in the Litecoin ecosystem. This strategic move not only signifies Luxfolio’s confidence in LTC but also underscores the growing institutional appetite for diverse digital assets, potentially paving the way for further mainstream adoption and stability in the crypto market. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Luxfolio’s primary goal with the $73M capital raise? A: Luxfolio aims to raise $73 million primarily to purchase additional Litecoin (LTC), with a long-term target of securing one million LTC by 2026. Q2: Why is Luxfolio focusing on Litecoin (LTC) for its investment? A: Luxfolio’s focus on Litecoin likely stems from its faster transaction times, larger coin supply, established network, and perceived potential for growth and diversification within the crypto market. Q3: How might Luxfolio’s investment impact the LTC market? A: Such a significant institutional Luxfolio LTC investment could lead to increased demand, potential price appreciation, and enhanced legitimacy for Litecoin, potentially attracting other large investors. Q4: Is Luxfolio transparent about its crypto purchases? A: Yes, Luxfolio has been consistently disclosing its purchase information since last July, demonstrating transparency in its acquisition strategy. Q5: What does Luxfolio’s move signify for institutional crypto adoption? A: This move highlights a growing trend of institutional interest in a wider range of cryptocurrencies beyond just Bitcoin and Ethereum, setting a precedent for strategic diversification and transparency. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more crucial crypto news and analysis to a wider audience. Share on social media and let’s keep the conversation going! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Litecoin price action. This post Luxfolio LTC Investment: Ambitious $73M Raise Targets 1 Million LTC by 2026 first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0169-3.48%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005299-0.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1064+1.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 12:00
Share
Altcoin ETPs Face Dire Future: Why Many Are Destined to Fail

Altcoin ETPs Face Dire Future: Why Many Are Destined to Fail

BitcoinWorld Altcoin ETPs Face Dire Future: Why Many Are Destined to Fail A significant prediction from a Bloomberg ETF analyst has sent ripples through the cryptocurrency world, suggesting a challenging future for many altcoin ETPs. James Seyffart, a well-respected voice in the industry, believes that numerous altcoin exchange-traded products are simply destined to fail. This isn’t just a casual observation; it’s a crucial insight into the evolving landscape of crypto investments, prompting both caution and strategic thinking among market participants. Why Many Altcoin ETPs Face a Dire Future James Seyffart, a prominent Bloomberg ETF analyst, recently shared a rather sobering outlook for the burgeoning market of altcoin ETPs. He clearly stated his prediction: a substantial number of these products will likely not succeed. This forecast stems from a deep understanding of market dynamics and the specific characteristics of the assets these ETPs aim to track. Seyffart specifically highlighted “long-tail assets” as the primary culprits. He describes these as tokens with small market capitalizations and, more importantly, low liquidity. Such assets, according to his analysis, are almost certain to struggle in attracting the significant capital inflows needed to sustain an ETP. Without substantial investment, these products become economically unviable, making their long-term survival questionable. Understanding the Liquidity Challenge for Altcoin ETPs The core issue for many altcoin ETPs lies in the fundamental economics of financial products. ETPs require a certain level of trading volume and investor interest to remain viable. When a product fails to gather sufficient investment levels, it becomes a burden for its issuer. Seyffart warns that products with consistently low investment are highly susceptible to delisting. This is a critical point for both issuers and potential investors. Think about it: an ETP aims to provide easy access to an underlying asset. If that asset itself is hard to buy or sell in large quantities without moving its price significantly, the ETP faces operational hurdles. Market makers, who ensure the ETP’s price tracks the underlying asset, struggle in low-liquidity environments, increasing costs and reducing efficiency. Therefore, the lack of robust liquidity directly impacts the product’s attractiveness and feasibility. The Impact of a Crowded Market on Altcoin ETPs The situation becomes even more precarious when multiple entities are vying for approval for the same altcoin. Imagine five or more applicants awaiting ETP approval for an identical altcoin. This fierce competition, coupled with the inherent low liquidity of the underlying asset, creates an environment where only a select few, if any, can truly thrive. The market simply cannot support such a crowded field for niche assets, leading to a scramble for limited capital. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) currently has a staggering 92 crypto ETFs pending review. This large number indicates a strong interest from financial institutions to offer crypto exposure to a broader investor base. However, Seyffart’s prediction serves as a stark reminder that not all applications, even if approved, will lead to successful products. Even with regulatory green lights, market demand and asset characteristics ultimately determine an ETP’s fate. What Should Investors Consider Before Investing in Altcoin ETPs? For investors, this forecast carries significant implications. It means a careful evaluation of the underlying altcoin’s fundamentals, its market cap, and its liquidity profile is paramount. Don’t be swayed solely by the novelty or hype surrounding an altcoin ETP. Instead, focus on products tracking well-established, liquid assets if you seek stability and a higher chance of long-term viability. Key Challenges and Actionable Insights for Altcoin ETPs: Low Liquidity: Small market cap altcoins often lack the trading volume necessary for efficient ETP management. Action: Prioritize ETPs tracking assets with substantial daily trading volume. Limited Investor Interest: Niche altcoins may not attract a broad enough investor base to achieve significant Assets Under Management (AUM). Action: Research the overall community and institutional interest in the underlying altcoin. Intense Competition: Multiple ETPs for the same altcoin can dilute capital inflows. Action: Be wary of highly competitive segments, as this increases the risk of delisting for weaker products. Operational Costs: Maintaining an ETP involves costs. Low AUM makes it harder to cover these expenses, increasing the risk of closure. Action: Look for ETPs that have already achieved a reasonable AUM. Understanding these challenges helps investors make more informed decisions. It’s not about avoiding all altcoin ETPs, but rather about approaching them with a realistic understanding of the risks involved, especially for those tracking less established digital assets. In conclusion, while the expansion of crypto ETPs offers exciting new avenues for investors, the warnings from experts like James Seyffart are invaluable. The future of many altcoin ETPs, especially those tied to illiquid, long-tail assets, appears bleak. Understanding these challenges is crucial for making informed investment decisions in the dynamic world of digital assets. We encourage both issuers and investors to approach this evolving market with prudence and a clear understanding of the inherent risks, prioritizing robust market fundamentals over speculative appeal. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Altcoin ETPs Q1: What are altcoin ETPs? A: Altcoin ETPs (Exchange-Traded Products) are financial instruments that allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of various altcoins (cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin) without directly owning the underlying digital assets. They trade on traditional exchanges. Q2: Why does James Seyffart predict many altcoin ETPs will fail? A: Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart predicts failure primarily due to their focus on “long-tail assets” – altcoins with small market capitalizations and low liquidity. These assets struggle to attract sufficient capital inflows to sustain the ETPs, making them economically unviable. Q3: What are “long-tail assets” in the context of ETPs? A: In this context, “long-tail assets” refer to cryptocurrencies that have relatively small market capitalizations and low trading volumes. They are less established and less liquid compared to major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Q4: How does low liquidity affect altcoin ETPs? A: Low liquidity means it’s difficult to buy or sell large quantities of the underlying altcoin without significantly impacting its price. This creates operational challenges for ETP issuers and market makers, increasing costs and making it harder for the ETP to accurately track the altcoin’s price, ultimately deterring investors. Q5: What should investors consider before investing in an altcoin ETP? A: Investors should carefully evaluate the underlying altcoin’s fundamentals, market capitalization, and liquidity profile. Prioritize ETPs tracking well-established, liquid assets and be wary of products for niche altcoins with intense competition among issuers. Q6: How many crypto ETFs are currently pending SEC review? A: According to James Seyffart, a total of 92 crypto ETFs are currently pending review by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), indicating a significant interest in offering these products. Did this analysis on altcoin ETPs provide valuable insights? Share this article with your network on social media to help others navigate the complex world of cryptocurrency investments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping altcoin ETPs’ institutional adoption. This post Altcoin ETPs Face Dire Future: Why Many Are Destined to Fail first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01645-0.30%
U
U$0.01248+31.36%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0169-3.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 11:55
Share

Trending News

More

21Shares Seeks SEC Approval for Spot SEI ETF as Altcoin ETF Race Heats Up

Luxfolio LTC Investment: Ambitious $73M Raise Targets 1 Million LTC by 2026

Altcoin ETPs Face Dire Future: Why Many Are Destined to Fail

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Why Top Investors Are Urgently Increasing Their Bitcoin Holdings