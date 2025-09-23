21Shares’ spot DOGE ETF listed on DTCC – Market eyes Dogecoin rally

Key Takeaways

Does the DTCC listing mean that the ETF is approved by the SEC?

No. The DTCC listing is a procedural step, not regulatory approval. The U.S. SEC is still reviewing the filing, which involves public comment periods and multiple rounds of feedback before any decision.

What are the key technical levels for Dogecoin right now?

DOGE is holding strong at the $0.23 support level, with a secondary cushion at $0.20. Resistance is at $0.31, and a breakout above could target $0.35–$0.38.

Dogecoin [DOGE] just took a major step toward mainstream adoption.

The 21Shares Dogecoin ETF (ticker: TDOG) got officially listed on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) platform, marking an important procedural step toward its potential launch.

This listing allows institutional and retail investors to prepare for integrating Dogecoin into their portfolios while leveraging the DTCC’s established infrastructure for compliance and settlement.

Interestingly, the milestone comes as the U.S. SEC recently approved rule changes that streamline ETF approvals, ending over a decade of case-by-case reviews since the first Bitcoin [BTC] ETF filing in 2013.

Roadblock ahead

However, experts emphasize that the DTCC listing does not equate to regulatory approval.

The U.S. SEC will still review the proposal, with the process involving public comment periods and multiple rounds of agency feedback.

Hence, approval timelines remain uncertain, as the SEC is known for its cautious and often unpredictable pace.

This development follows the delay of REX-Osprey’s DOGE ETF debut, the first-ever U.S.-listed Dogecoin fund, which would give investors direct spot exposure to the memecoin.

Meanwhile, Grayscale has also updated its Dogecoin ETF filing, naming Coinbase as custodian.

In fact, Rival Osprey’s ETF (ticker: DOJE) has already attracted $17 million in debut trading volume, highlighting growing investor appetite.

DOGE’s price action and analysts’ prediction

Against this backdrop, market watchers suggest Dogecoin could be poised for a rally in the current cycle.

In the market, Dogecoin itself is showing resilience. At press time, DOGE traded at $0.2424, up 1.05% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Remarking on the same, analyst Joe Swanson pointed out that the coin continues to hold its $0.23 support level, with an additional cushion at $0.20.

On the upside, resistance remains at $0.31, and a breakout above could set the stage for a rally toward $0.35–$0.38, reinforcing optimism around the token’s near-term outlook.

He added,

Echoing similar sentiments, Ali Martinez noted,

What’s more?

All this shows that Dogecoin now stands at a pivotal crossroads, with technical signals and market dynamics hinting at the possibility of another explosive rally.

Historical patterns suggest the potential for outsized gains, while strong long positions and sustained outflows from exchanges reflect growing confidence among strategic investors.

Although retail participation remains limited, the current setup underscores that momentum is building, leaving traders and analysts wondering — Is DOGE on the verge of its next major breakout?