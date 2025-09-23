21Shares’ Spot Dogecoin ETF Listed on DTCC

Key Highlights

21Shares Spot Dogecoin ETF has been listed on the DTCC under ticker ‘TDOG’

However, this ETF has yet to receive final regulatory approval from the SEC

The 21Shares Spot Dogecoin ETF has been on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) under the ticker symbol TDOG, according to the official website.

Note that this is a standard procedure that prepares the fund for potential trading, but it does not mean the ETF has been approved yet. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is still reviewing the application, with a final decision expected around January 9, 2026.

The ETF is sponsored by 21Shares US LLC, a part of 21co Holdings Limited. According to its registration documents filed with the SEC, the fund will hold Dogecoin directly to track its market price, using a specific price index for daily valuation.

All DOGE tokens will be securely stored by Coinbase Custody Trust Company. The necessary application for listing the ETF shares on the Nasdaq exchange was submitted in April 2025, which is a required step before the DTCC integration can be completed.

Dogecoin ETFs Get the Limelight

The successful launch of Bitcoin ETFs has opened the door for many cryptocurrency-based ETFs. ETFs currently manage over $150 billion in total net assets, according to CoinGlass.This is the new trend of investment funds focused on other cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin.

The first U.S. spot Dogecoin ETF, called DOJE, began trading on September 18, holding actual DOGE tokens to give investors easy exposure. Similarly, many other companies have similar Dogecoin ETF applications waiting for regulatory approval, with decisions expected in late 2025 or early 2026.

However, this ETF trend is not limited only to Dogecoin, as many other crypto ETFs are waiting for approval. Following the Ethereum ETFs that launched in 2024, new funds for Solana and XRP have also recently debuted. Regulators are currently reviewing over 90 additional applications for crypto ETFs, including proposals for cryptocurrencies like Litecoin, Avalanche, and even meme coins such as BONK.

New regulatory guidelines have improved the approval chances for these funds, potentially helping the total value of crypto ETF assets reach $200 billion by the end of the year.

The listing of the 21Shares Spot Dogecoin ETF on the DTCC shows an important step in establishing the operational backbone for the fund.

This procedure is standard for all U.S. exchange-traded funds and involves the DTCC, which processes over 1.5 quadrillion dollars in securities annually. It manages the creation, redemption, and settlement of shares to ensure smooth operation for both institutional and individual investors.

Dogecoin, created in 2013, started as a meme but has grown into a cryptocurrency with real-world use, accepted by companies like Tesla for payments.

It operates on a blockchain that processes transactions quickly. As of late September 2025, there are more than 151.05 billion DOGE in circulation, giving it a total market value of about $36.42 billion and making it the eighth-largest cryptocurrency, according to CoinMarketCap.

This progress occurs during a period of significant growth for cryptocurrency investment products. The approval of the first spot Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024, which now hold tens of billions of dollars, paved the way for this expansion.

For example, the Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (Ticker: GDLC) began trading on NYSE Arca on September 19, 2025. It is the first multi-asset crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the U.S.

Spot Ethereum ETFs followed in mid-2024. A key recent development was the SEC’s approval of new, streamlined listing standards for commodity-based ETFs in September 2025, which speeds up the review process for funds holding assets like Dogecoin. There are now over 90 crypto ETF applications under consideration by regulators.

Other firms are also pursuing Dogecoin ETFs. The first U.S. spot Dogecoin ETF, called DOJE from REX Shares and Osprey Funds, launched on September 18, 2025. Bitwise and Grayscale have also filed applications, with decisions on their proposals expected in October 2025.

21Shares has a marketing partnership with the House of Doge, the corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, to promote the ETF.

The president of 21Shares has stated that the fund will provide a regulated and secure way for investors to access Dogecoin.