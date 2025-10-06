ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post 21X Enters US Market with Blockchain Exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: 21X launches blockchain exchange in US market, seeking SEC approval. Expansion includes Delaware entity registration and New York office. Focus on regulated digital financial assets and on-chain trading. 21X, a regulated on-chain trading and settlement firm, announced its US market entry on October 6th, establishing a principal office in New York and registering in Delaware. This expansion aims to transform capital markets with a blockchain-based exchange, enhancing settlement speeds and transparency, while negotiating regulatory approval with US agencies. 21X Expands with Delaware Registration and New York Office 21X begins US operations with a new entity in Delaware and a principal office in New York as part of its ambitious growth plan. This includes developing a blockchain-based exchange for trading digital financial instruments, such as tokenized stocks and debt instruments. This initiative aims to bring world-class blockchain-based exchange to the American market. Bringing blockchain innovation to the US financial market, 21X’s plan includes enabling faster atomic settlements, with an emphasis on reduced costs and enhanced transparency. The SEC will review the company’s application to replicate its European success. “I am incredibly excited to announce the next major stage in the development of 21X. Our singular focus has always been to deliver a fully regulated blockchain-based exchange in the EU, and that mission has been a tremendous success. We have created a new benchmark for capital markets, and now we are using that success as a springboard to bring the same benefits of on-chain trading to the world’s largest and most vibrant capital markets,” said Max J. Heinzle, Founder and CEO of 21X. “This represents a major step in the growth strategy of 21X – to bring the world’s most dynamic blockchain-based exchanges to investors wherever they are in the world.” Ethereum Market Update Amidst 21X Industry Impact Did you… The post 21X Enters US Market with Blockchain Exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: 21X launches blockchain exchange in US market, seeking SEC approval. Expansion includes Delaware entity registration and New York office. Focus on regulated digital financial assets and on-chain trading. 21X, a regulated on-chain trading and settlement firm, announced its US market entry on October 6th, establishing a principal office in New York and registering in Delaware. This expansion aims to transform capital markets with a blockchain-based exchange, enhancing settlement speeds and transparency, while negotiating regulatory approval with US agencies. 21X Expands with Delaware Registration and New York Office 21X begins US operations with a new entity in Delaware and a principal office in New York as part of its ambitious growth plan. This includes developing a blockchain-based exchange for trading digital financial instruments, such as tokenized stocks and debt instruments. This initiative aims to bring world-class blockchain-based exchange to the American market. Bringing blockchain innovation to the US financial market, 21X’s plan includes enabling faster atomic settlements, with an emphasis on reduced costs and enhanced transparency. The SEC will review the company’s application to replicate its European success. “I am incredibly excited to announce the next major stage in the development of 21X. Our singular focus has always been to deliver a fully regulated blockchain-based exchange in the EU, and that mission has been a tremendous success. We have created a new benchmark for capital markets, and now we are using that success as a springboard to bring the same benefits of on-chain trading to the world’s largest and most vibrant capital markets,” said Max J. Heinzle, Founder and CEO of 21X. “This represents a major step in the growth strategy of 21X – to bring the world’s most dynamic blockchain-based exchanges to investors wherever they are in the world.” Ethereum Market Update Amidst 21X Industry Impact Did you…

21X Enters US Market with Blockchain Exchange

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 18:15
COM
COM$0,005183+0,15%
Particl
PART$0,2803-10,24%
Major
MAJOR$0,09846-4,65%
Key Points:
  • 21X launches blockchain exchange in US market, seeking SEC approval.
  • Expansion includes Delaware entity registration and New York office.
  • Focus on regulated digital financial assets and on-chain trading.

21X, a regulated on-chain trading and settlement firm, announced its US market entry on October 6th, establishing a principal office in New York and registering in Delaware.

This expansion aims to transform capital markets with a blockchain-based exchange, enhancing settlement speeds and transparency, while negotiating regulatory approval with US agencies.

21X Expands with Delaware Registration and New York Office

21X begins US operations with a new entity in Delaware and a principal office in New York as part of its ambitious growth plan. This includes developing a blockchain-based exchange for trading digital financial instruments, such as tokenized stocks and debt instruments. This initiative aims to bring world-class blockchain-based exchange to the American market.

Bringing blockchain innovation to the US financial market, 21X’s plan includes enabling faster atomic settlements, with an emphasis on reduced costs and enhanced transparency. The SEC will review the company’s application to replicate its European success.

Ethereum Market Update Amidst 21X Industry Impact

Did you know? The 2025 establishment of 21X marked a new era in capital markets akin to the advent of Spotify, changing how markets operate with 24/7 access and instantaneous transactions.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,565.49, showing a 0.43% dip in 24 hours but climbing 10.44% over the past week. Its market cap stands at $551.07 billion, with a trading volume of $34.67 billion, marking a 6.57% decrease.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:26 UTC on October 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research indicates tremendous potential impact from 21X’s launch, forecasting innovations in trading efficiency and regulatory compliance. Use of public blockchains like Ethereum may drive systemic shifts, enhancing market dynamism and liquidity.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/21x-us-market-blockchain-exchange/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$104 587,35-2,98%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,0004436-10,03%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

The post A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Skip to content Home Crypto News Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/kevin-durant-bitcoin-fortune/
COM
COM$0,005182-0,17%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:27
China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia

China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia

The post China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Beijing is shelving its antitrust case against Google, as the United States and China ramp up negotiations over TikTok and Nvidia during a tense period in relations. People briefed on the matter said China’s State Administration for Market Regulation chose to end the competition inquiry into Google, a status in Chinese called “zhongzhi”, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, The FT added that Google has not yet received formal paperwork confirming the closure of the case. After talks with Chinese counterparts in Madrid, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a September 17 deadline that could have disrupted the popular social media app in the United States pushed negotiators toward a possible agreement. He noted the deadline could be extended by 90 days to finish the terms, without giving specifics. Bessent said that when commercial details are made public, the arrangement would keep cultural features of TikTok that Chinese negotiators want to protect. “They’re interested in Chinese characteristics of the app, which they think are soft power. We don’t care about Chinese characteristics. We care about national security,” Bessent told reporters at the close of two days of meetings. Trump hinted at possible Chinese stake in TikTok Asked whether China might hold a stake, former President Donald Trump said, “We haven’t decided that but it looks to me, and I’m speaking to President Xi on Friday, for confirmation of that.” A Trump has said the platform aided his re-election last year, and his personal account counts 15 million followers. The White House launched an official TikTok account last month. Any deal may still need approval from the Republican-led Congress. In 2024, Congress passed a law saying TikTok must be sold because of worries that China could access U.S. user data and use it for spying or influence. The Trump administration has…
MemeCore
M$2,33738-0,23%
Threshold
T$0,0119-2,77%
Union
U$0,006647-9,69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:08

Trending News

More

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia

Bitcoin falls to $108K, dropping 3.6% in 24 hours and nearly 7% over the week

Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs extend outflows with $327m as market slides lower

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104 605,56
$104 605,56$104 605,56

-1,07%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 526,40
$3 526,40$3 526,40

-1,74%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$162,16
$162,16$162,16

-2,74%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,2825
$2,2825$2,2825

-1,91%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16599
$0,16599$0,16599

-0,58%