The post 21X Enters US Market with Blockchain Exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: 21X launches blockchain exchange in US market, seeking SEC approval. Expansion includes Delaware entity registration and New York office. Focus on regulated digital financial assets and on-chain trading. 21X, a regulated on-chain trading and settlement firm, announced its US market entry on October 6th, establishing a principal office in New York and registering in Delaware. This expansion aims to transform capital markets with a blockchain-based exchange, enhancing settlement speeds and transparency, while negotiating regulatory approval with US agencies. 21X Expands with Delaware Registration and New York Office 21X begins US operations with a new entity in Delaware and a principal office in New York as part of its ambitious growth plan. This includes developing a blockchain-based exchange for trading digital financial instruments, such as tokenized stocks and debt instruments. This initiative aims to bring world-class blockchain-based exchange to the American market. Bringing blockchain innovation to the US financial market, 21X's plan includes enabling faster atomic settlements, with an emphasis on reduced costs and enhanced transparency. The SEC will review the company's application to replicate its European success. "I am incredibly excited to announce the next major stage in the development of 21X. Our singular focus has always been to deliver a fully regulated blockchain-based exchange in the EU, and that mission has been a tremendous success. We have created a new benchmark for capital markets, and now we are using that success as a springboard to bring the same benefits of on-chain trading to the world's largest and most vibrant capital markets," said Max J. Heinzle, Founder and CEO of 21X. "This represents a major step in the growth strategy of 21X – to bring the world's most dynamic blockchain-based exchanges to investors wherever they are in the world." Ethereum Market Update Amidst 21X Industry Impact