Ripple and the SEC File a Joint Motion to Settle the $125M Lawsuit

99Bitcoins
2025/06/13 20:29
FOX Token
FOX$0.02954-0.03%

One of the longest-running lawsuits in the crypto landscape could potentially come to a close as both parties seek to settle their disputes. Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have jointly proposed to settle their $125 million civil penalty.

According to the court filings shared by Fox Business journalist Elanor Terett on 12 June 2025, both parties have sought to settle Judge Analisa Torres’s final judgment before the 16 June deadline.

The court filings suggest that both parties have asked a Manhattan court to release the $125 million held in escrow and to also dissolve the previously issued injunction. As per the proposal, the SEC would be paid $50 million while the rest ($75 million) would be returned to Ripple.

This is the second settlement attempt by the parties after Judge Analisa Torres rejected their first motion to settle on 15 May. During the hearing, she stated, “If jurisdiction was restored to this Court, the Court would deny the parties’ motion as procedurally improper.”

Bill Morgan, a pro-crypto lawyer shared his thoughts on X regarding the difference between the first settlement motion vis-à-vis the recent one stating, “In the joint motion filed today by the SEC and Ripple to show exceptional circumstances, the parties rely on authorities that have held that exceptional circumstances exist where modification of a judgment is necessary to facilitate a settlement that would obviate pending appeals and where relief from the judgment is a ‘necessary condition of settlement.”

He further wrote that unless both parties achieve a settlement, the SEC and Ripple will go ahead with their respective appeals and cross appeals.

Explore: Best Meme Coin ICOs to Invest in June 2025

Ripple-SEC History of Appeals and Counter Appeals

These recent developments stem from a long and complicated legal history between the two parties, as the SEC sued Ripple in 2020 for offering unregistered securities to investors through the institutional sales of XRP.

Ripple in their counter-appeal denied any wrongdoing on their part and managed to secure a partial legal victory when Judge Torres ruled that the programmatic sales of XRP to retail buyers on public exchanges did not qualify as securities offerings. The court, however, did highlight that Ripple’s institutional sales had violated regulations.

Following the court’s decision, the SEC initially sought a $2 billion penalty, which it later reduced to $125 million.

The court’s denial of Ripple and the SEC’s initial motion to settle saw the XRP suffer a massive setback, crashing to $2.3551. However, analysts expect its value to increase if the settlement motion goes through this time around.

Explore: Top 20 Crypto to Buy in June 2025

Regulatory Changes on the Horizon?

Although this motion has not yet received approval from the court, the fact that the SEC and Ripple made the motion in conjunction is an indication of growing cooperation between the two entities. If approved, could it set an example for other businesses to navigate any future regulatory challenges?

Terrett, in her later X posts, further surmised that settlements, the changed SEC policies under the Trump administration and unwillingness to undergo protracted legal processes, could this time lead to an alternate decision by Judge Torres.

Explore:  Best New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2025

The post Ripple and the SEC File a Joint Motion to Settle the $125M Lawsuit appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin options exposure exceeds $57 billion, with institutional demand for hedging tools surging

Bitcoin options exposure exceeds $57 billion, with institutional demand for hedging tools surging

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, as of July 28th, the total open interest in Bitcoin options on major cryptocurrency exchanges had reached nearly $50 billion.
Major
MAJOR$0.1603-2.27%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1792-9.26%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000001084-24.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:31
Clearpool expands payment financing business and launches stablecoin yield token

Clearpool expands payment financing business and launches stablecoin yield token

PANews reported on July 31 that according to CoinDesk, the decentralized credit market Clearpool has launched a series of financing payment products targeting fintech companies that process cross-border transfers and
CROSS
CROSS$0.31887+2.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01714+5.60%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 21:58
2025 Crypto Lawsuits Nearly Match Entire 2024 Total in Just Six Months, Cornerstone Research Reports

2025 Crypto Lawsuits Nearly Match Entire 2024 Total in Just Six Months, Cornerstone Research Reports

Crypto-related lawsuits in the United States have surged dramatically in 2025, with six cases filed during the first half of the year approaching the total of seven lawsuits recorded throughout all of 2024, a new report from Cornerstone Research indicates. According to Cornerstone’s July 30 “Securities Class Action” report , the six cryptocurrency-related legal filings in the first half of 2025 targeted various industry participants. Three cases were directed at cryptocurrency issuers, while one targeted a digital asset mining operation. 🚨 JUST IN: Crypto-related securities class-action lawsuits on pace to nearly double in 2025, nearing total for all of 2024, according to Cornerstone Research. — CryptoAlert (@SatoshiWatch) July 31, 2025 The remaining two lawsuits focused on what the research firm categorized as “cryptocurrency-adjacent entities”, companies involved in activities such as manufacturing mining equipmen t, attempting market entry into digital assets, or establishing partnerships with crypto firms. 114 Securities Lawsuits Filed As Crypto Leads Multi-Sector Legal Surge Notably, the law firm Burwick Law initiated three of the six crypto-related complaints filed this year, representing 50% of all such cases. Source: Cornerstone Research Among their high-profile actions were legal challenges against the meme coin platform Pump.fun and parties connected to the shady LIBRA memecoin project. The research shows that private investors continue pursuing civil remedies against cryptocurrency companies despite reduced enforcement activity from federal agencies, including the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) , following policy shifts under the Trump administration. The cryptocurrency sector represents part of a larger securities litigation trend. During the first six months of 2025, plaintiffs filed 114 securities class-action lawsuits claiming financial damages across multiple sectors, including cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, COVID-19-related businesses, and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). This figure aligns closely with the historical six-month average of 113 cases and the 115 filings recorded in the second half of 2024. Source: Cornerstone Research Legal activity showed significant quarterly variation, with 67 cases filed in Q1 2025 compared to 47 in Q2 2025, indicating front-loaded litigation activity. Recent High-Profile Crypto Lawsuits The upward trajectory in crypto-related litigation has materialized through several significant cases targeting major industry players. In May, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase faced a shareholder class-action suit alleging the company failed to provide timely disclosure of a substantial data breach and regulatory compliance violation. The complaint asserts that investors experienced considerable financial harm due to these alleged disclosure failures. That same month, on May 19, MicroStrategy (now known as Strategy), a bitcoin treasury corporation, became the subject of class-action litigation over purportedly misleading communications regarding its bitcoin investment approach. The legal filing alleged that the company concealed associated investment risks, pointing to a $5.9 billion unrealized first-quarter loss that prompted an 8.67% decline in MSTR stock price, negatively impacting shareholder value Several ongoing legal disputes involve Burwick Law, the New York-based firm specializing in cryptocurrency investor advocacy. In February, the meme coin creation platform Pump.fun encountered legal challenges when Burwick Law , in partnership with Wolf Popper LLP, issued a cease and desist notice alleging unauthorized intellectual property usage and unregistered securities violations related to the Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) token. April saw Burwick Law questioning the business practices of NFT infrastructure platform Metaplex , characterizing the company’s activities as ethically problematic and potentially unlawful. The lawsuit targeted the primary protocol supporting Solana’s NFT ecosystem and alleged that Metaplex attempted to transfer over 54,000 unclaimed SOL tokens, valued at approximately $7.3 million , into its decentralized autonomous organization treasury.
Major
MAJOR$0.1603-2.27%
SIX
SIX$0.02088+0.19%
MAY
MAY$0.05294-2.54%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003004+15.44%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007223+1.58%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 21:56

Trending News

More

Bitcoin options exposure exceeds $57 billion, with institutional demand for hedging tools surging

Clearpool expands payment financing business and launches stablecoin yield token

2025 Crypto Lawsuits Nearly Match Entire 2024 Total in Just Six Months, Cornerstone Research Reports

Crypto startup TACEO completes $5.5 million seed round, with participation from a16z and CSX

South Korea to target leveraged crypto lending services with new rules