SharpLink Gaming bought another 1989 ETH through OTC 5 hours ago

According to PANews on June 28, according to Lookonchain monitoring, institutions and whales are still buying ETH. SharpLink Gaming previously announced that it had purchased 188,478 ETH (worth about $474 million) at $2,513, and purchased another 1,989 ETH (worth about $4.82 million) through over-the-counter transactions 5 hours ago. At the same time, whale 0x1fc7 bought and staked 3,201 ETH (worth about $8.1 million) a week ago, and bought and staked another 1,888 ETH (worth $4.56 million) an hour ago.

