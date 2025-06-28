Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

PANews
2025/06/28 17:15
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04192+3.32%

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Yahoo Finance, the recent US budget bill "The Big Beautiful Bill" is likely to pass the vote and become law. Federal Reserve officials including Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller unexpectedly proposed a possible interest rate cut in July, and the Federal Reserve Board began to discuss the requirement to relax bank supervision.

Deutsche Bank said the main contents of the plan include: the transfer of ownership of U.S. Treasury bonds from foreign investors to domestic investors, increasing domestic financial repression, vigorously promoting the U.S. dollar stablecoin, putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates and significantly weakening the U.S. dollar. George Sarevelos, head of global foreign exchange research at Deutsche Bank, said in a recent report that these events seem unrelated, but in fact they indicate that the U.S. macroeconomic policy mix may undergo major changes in the next few years. They call this shift the "Pennsylvania Plan," named after the street where the U.S. Treasury is located in Washington, D.C., and say the plan is designed to help the U.S. government cope with its huge debt.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

PANews reported on July 31st that the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has submitted a new proposal, suggesting that cryptocurrency ETFs that meet standardized requirements could bypass the U.S. Securities
U Coin
U$0.01085-2.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:32
US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

Author: Nancy, PANews US crypto ETFs have received the regulatory green light, and the market may usher in a new round of listings. On the one hand, the US SEC
MAY
MAY$0.05314+1.39%
GET
GET$0.005463+4.31%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:56
A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

According to PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x720A exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million. It subsequently stopped perpetual contract trading and purchased 3,322 ETH
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,837.25+2.12%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:50

Trending News

More

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

White House seeks 'swift confirmation' of Brian Quintenz as CFTC chairman

Pudgy Penguins CEO: The team has participated in US crypto legislation, and the Pengu ETF will cover tokens and NFTs