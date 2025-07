1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds.

The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will be able to get there.

In the guide we will consider what activities are worth doing in the project with an eye on the drop.

Go to the website, connect the wallet and add a test network:

Register on the platform. Data: testnet.ethereal.trade

Next, go to the faucet and request test tokens:

Request test tokens. Data: register.ethereal.trade

Deposit test tokens on the platform and build up trading volume:

Build up trading volume. Data: testnet.ethereal.trade

Join Discord and leave feedback about testnet in the #testnet-feedback thread.