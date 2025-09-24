CfC St. Moritz invests 25% of its treasury in Bitcoin, aiming for long-term financial independence.

Sygnum Bank, a Swiss-regulated institution, will manage the new Bitcoin reserve for CfC St. Moritz.

Bitcoin is viewed as a safeguard against inflation and economic instability in fiat currencies.

The CfC St. Moritz digital asset conference has reached a big move with the announcement of the decision to provide the company with 25% of its treasury assets in the form of Bitcoin. This decision will allow the conference to become financially independent in the long term and is in accordance with the emerging trend of diversification of companies into digital funds.

In order to handle the new reserve that is held in the form of Bitcoins, CfC St. Moritz has adopted the government of Switzerland-regulated, digital assets banking group known as Sygnum.

With a strong regulatory reputation and infrastructure, the bank has been a reliable partner over the years. Nicolo Stoehr, the CEO of CfC St. Moritz, intuitively emphasized the excellent skills of Sygnum in winning the reserve.

CfC St. Moritz Embraces Bitcoin as a Diversifying Treasury Asset

Stoehr strengthened the argument that Bitcoin is not a mere investment speculation. BTC represents a sign of decentralization, strength, and trust. The reserve also covers both the future of the conference and its dedication to the ever-changing crypto-ecosystem, Stoehr.

The move is part of an overall initiative by companies to consider BTC as a diversifying fund in the treasury. According to data on BitcoinTreasuries.net, 192 publicly traded companies possessing over 1 million BTC have a valuation exceeding 116 billion dollars.

One of the BTC adoption leaders, Strategy manages around 640,000 BTC. This continued fascination with Bitcoin signals the interest of more companies in the digital asset as a source of financial stability.

BTC as a Hedge Against Inflation

Without the enthusiasm of the institutional component, analysts warn about substantial BTC holdings owing to the price instability of the cryptocurrency. As BTC experiences significant price fluctuations, companies holding substantial reserves can engage in financial risk-taking. Metaplanet and other companies have seen their stock prices plummet due to the trend of BTC prices.

Irrespective of these risks, CfC St. Moritz does not regret it. The conference claims the fiat currencies also present long-term risks, including inflation and government debts. Stoehr believes BTC can hedge and maintain purchasing power long-term.

The decision of the CfC St. Moritz to invest in BTC is the bold one to approach financially autonomous existence. This shift highlights the growing importance of cryptocurrency in corporate treasury strategies, as companies increasingly look to diversify and hedge their financial futures in digital formats.

