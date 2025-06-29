OneKey founder criticizes Resupply again: No action has been taken to report to the police or track down the hackers, but instead the company is targeting the victims

2025/06/29 10:04
PANews reported on June 29 that Yishi, the founder of OneKey, once again criticized Resupply for its improper handling of the vulnerability incident. He said: "So far, I have not seen any action by Resupply to call the police or track down the hacker. They are even too lazy to call on the hacker to return the stolen money, but instead point the finger at the victimized users. My first reaction to being rugged was to directly reach out to take money from the user's pocket, extend the unlocking period, and prevent withdrawals. In the community, they insulted users, kicked people, banned people, and used racial discrimination... Playing DeFi for so many years really opened my eyes. You are amazing." Yu Xian, the founder of SlowMist, also replied that the only on-chain call from the attacker's address was "beggar", and the project party was the first in history to not call or express a bounty.

Previously, Resupply was hacked, resulting in about 10 million US dollars in reUSD bad debts. OneKey founder Wang Yishi criticized Resupply for improper handling of the vulnerability incident.

