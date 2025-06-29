U.S. Senate votes to pass procedural motion to advance "big and beautiful" bill

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Cailian News, on June 28 local time, the U.S. Senate passed a procedural motion by a vote of 51 to 49. This motion aims to advance the massive tax and spending bill that U.S. President Trump called "big and beautiful". After the U.S. Senate passed the procedural vote, the possibility of the bill passing in the next few days has increased. It is reported that after the procedural motion is passed, the massive tax and spending bill will go through reading, debate, amendment voting and final vote, which is expected to take several days, with the goal of sending it to the U.S. President for signature before July 4.

In the early morning of May 22, local time, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives of the United States Congress passed a large-scale tax and spending bill with a one-vote advantage, with 215 votes in favor and 214 votes against, and submitted it to the Senate for deliberation. The bill contains multiple clauses and more than 1,000 pages, focusing mainly on tax cuts and spending cuts. The bill will extend the corporate and individual tax cuts passed by Trump in 2017 during his first presidency, provide new tax breaks for tips, car loans, etc., increase defense spending, and provide more funds to combat illegal immigration.

