XRP price weathers market-wide volatility as Ripple-SEC file motion to release $125 million held in escrow

Fxstreet
2025/06/13 22:00
XRP
XRP$3.113-1.25%
  • XRP comes under immense pressure, falling toward $2.09 as Israel and Iran escalate conflict.
  • Ripple and the SEC file a joint motion requesting the release of $125 million held in escrow.
  • The SEC would be paid $50 million as a settlement, with the remaining funds returned to Ripple.

Ripple’s (XRP) price is currently trading at around $2.14 at the time of writing on Friday as investors in the crypto market navigate the sudden spike in volatility triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The sudden price drop, which saw the price of XRP slide below support at $2.20, caused massive liquidations, exceeding $23 million over the past 24 hours. 

The decline in the XRP price comes hot on the heels of the conflict between Israel and Iran. Israel launched an attack on Iran, targeting the country’s nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders on Friday, according to a report by Reuters. 

Iran immediately responded to the attack, launching drone strikes on Israeli territory, prompting Israel to declare a state of emergency. 

Ripple, SEC file joint motion to release $125 million held in escrow

Ripple and the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have jointly filed a motion in the US District Court Southern District of New York, requesting Judge Analisa Torres to dissolve the injunction in their ongoing case and move to release $125 million civil penalty held in escrow.

The two parties proposed in the motion that $50 million be paid to the SEC, with the remaining funds returned to Ripple, reflecting the settlement reached in early May. According to the filing, “if the Court issues the requested indicative ruling, the SEC and Ripple will move to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, for a limited remand to seek relief.”

The Court previously denied a Ripple-SEC joint motion on May 8, citing the failure of the two parties to address whether “exceptional circumstances” warrant a modification of the final Judgement, which had penalized Ripple $125 million for violating securities laws when the company sold XRP directly to institutional investors.

Meanwhile, institutional interest in XRP and related financial products continues to rise, as reported by FXStreet. Publicly listed companies, including VivoEnergy, Trident Digital Tech Holdings, Wellgistics Health, Inc., Webus International Limited, and Hyperscale Data Inc., have recently announced XRP-focused treasury fund strategies.

The cryptocurrency project, Ondo Finance, announced earlier this week the launch of its flagship Ondo Short-Term US Government Treasuries (OUSG) on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

OUSG bridges the gap between Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and the traditional finance sector, allowing institutional investors on XRPL to seek exposure to short-term US Treasuries.

Technical outlook: XRP holds above critical support 

XRP’s price hovers at around $2.14 at the time of writing after a slight recovery from support at around $2.09, reinforced by the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

This rebound remains uncertain, especially with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falling below the 50 midline while remaining below the descending trendline, as shown on the daily chart below.

Key levels of interest likely to be relevant in upcoming sessions and going into the weekend include the descending channel’s middle boundary, currently acting as immediate support, and the 200-day EMA at $2.09, which could prevent losses from extending below the critical $2.00 level.

XRP/USDT daily chart

If the geopolitical situation in the Middle East improves and sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market shifts, traders may consider buying XRP and contributing to the tailwind. A rebound from the current price level of $2.14 could reinstate the goal of a recovery targeting the hurdle at $2.34 and the seller congestion at $2.50, representing a 17% move from the prevailing market value.

Ripple FAQs

Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.

XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.

XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.

XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.




Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin options exposure exceeds $57 billion, with institutional demand for hedging tools surging

Bitcoin options exposure exceeds $57 billion, with institutional demand for hedging tools surging

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, as of July 28th, the total open interest in Bitcoin options on major cryptocurrency exchanges had reached nearly $50 billion.
Major
MAJOR$0.1603-2.27%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1792-9.26%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000001084-24.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:31
Clearpool expands payment financing business and launches stablecoin yield token

Clearpool expands payment financing business and launches stablecoin yield token

PANews reported on July 31 that according to CoinDesk, the decentralized credit market Clearpool has launched a series of financing payment products targeting fintech companies that process cross-border transfers and
CROSS
CROSS$0.31887+2.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01714+5.60%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 21:58
2025 Crypto Lawsuits Nearly Match Entire 2024 Total in Just Six Months, Cornerstone Research Reports

2025 Crypto Lawsuits Nearly Match Entire 2024 Total in Just Six Months, Cornerstone Research Reports

Crypto-related lawsuits in the United States have surged dramatically in 2025, with six cases filed during the first half of the year approaching the total of seven lawsuits recorded throughout all of 2024, a new report from Cornerstone Research indicates. According to Cornerstone’s July 30 “Securities Class Action” report , the six cryptocurrency-related legal filings in the first half of 2025 targeted various industry participants. Three cases were directed at cryptocurrency issuers, while one targeted a digital asset mining operation. 🚨 JUST IN: Crypto-related securities class-action lawsuits on pace to nearly double in 2025, nearing total for all of 2024, according to Cornerstone Research. — CryptoAlert (@SatoshiWatch) July 31, 2025 The remaining two lawsuits focused on what the research firm categorized as “cryptocurrency-adjacent entities”, companies involved in activities such as manufacturing mining equipmen t, attempting market entry into digital assets, or establishing partnerships with crypto firms. 114 Securities Lawsuits Filed As Crypto Leads Multi-Sector Legal Surge Notably, the law firm Burwick Law initiated three of the six crypto-related complaints filed this year, representing 50% of all such cases. Source: Cornerstone Research Among their high-profile actions were legal challenges against the meme coin platform Pump.fun and parties connected to the shady LIBRA memecoin project. The research shows that private investors continue pursuing civil remedies against cryptocurrency companies despite reduced enforcement activity from federal agencies, including the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) , following policy shifts under the Trump administration. The cryptocurrency sector represents part of a larger securities litigation trend. During the first six months of 2025, plaintiffs filed 114 securities class-action lawsuits claiming financial damages across multiple sectors, including cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, COVID-19-related businesses, and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). This figure aligns closely with the historical six-month average of 113 cases and the 115 filings recorded in the second half of 2024. Source: Cornerstone Research Legal activity showed significant quarterly variation, with 67 cases filed in Q1 2025 compared to 47 in Q2 2025, indicating front-loaded litigation activity. Recent High-Profile Crypto Lawsuits The upward trajectory in crypto-related litigation has materialized through several significant cases targeting major industry players. In May, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase faced a shareholder class-action suit alleging the company failed to provide timely disclosure of a substantial data breach and regulatory compliance violation. The complaint asserts that investors experienced considerable financial harm due to these alleged disclosure failures. That same month, on May 19, MicroStrategy (now known as Strategy), a bitcoin treasury corporation, became the subject of class-action litigation over purportedly misleading communications regarding its bitcoin investment approach. The legal filing alleged that the company concealed associated investment risks, pointing to a $5.9 billion unrealized first-quarter loss that prompted an 8.67% decline in MSTR stock price, negatively impacting shareholder value Several ongoing legal disputes involve Burwick Law, the New York-based firm specializing in cryptocurrency investor advocacy. In February, the meme coin creation platform Pump.fun encountered legal challenges when Burwick Law , in partnership with Wolf Popper LLP, issued a cease and desist notice alleging unauthorized intellectual property usage and unregistered securities violations related to the Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) token. April saw Burwick Law questioning the business practices of NFT infrastructure platform Metaplex , characterizing the company’s activities as ethically problematic and potentially unlawful. The lawsuit targeted the primary protocol supporting Solana’s NFT ecosystem and alleged that Metaplex attempted to transfer over 54,000 unclaimed SOL tokens, valued at approximately $7.3 million , into its decentralized autonomous organization treasury.
Major
MAJOR$0.1603-2.27%
SIX
SIX$0.02088+0.19%
MAY
MAY$0.05294-2.54%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003004+15.44%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007223+1.58%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 21:56

Trending News

More

Bitcoin options exposure exceeds $57 billion, with institutional demand for hedging tools surging

Clearpool expands payment financing business and launches stablecoin yield token

2025 Crypto Lawsuits Nearly Match Entire 2024 Total in Just Six Months, Cornerstone Research Reports

Crypto startup TACEO completes $5.5 million seed round, with participation from a16z and CSX

South Korea to target leveraged crypto lending services with new rules