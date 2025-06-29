Minsheng Securities: Stablecoins cannot save the dollar from dire straits in the short term

PANews
2025/06/29 16:25

PANews reported on June 29 that according to the financial sector, Minsheng Securities released a research report saying that at least in the short term, stablecoins cannot save the dollar's credit. The problem with the dollar is to figure out the counterparty. Regardless of the preferences of the US and the public, the official overseas reserves alone may be enough to make the dollar nervous. The difference between stablecoins and gold is that, first, its supply may also get out of control and lack an objective constraint mechanism; second, it is not recognized globally as a reliable reserve asset.

In extreme cases, can stablecoins take over the selling of overseas dollar reserves? It is true that the market value of stablecoins has risen rapidly in recent years, and has now exceeded 240 billion US dollars, but it is still far behind the global dollar reserves. As of the second quarter of 2024, the world's "proven" official dollar reserves are about 6.7 trillion US dollars. Maybe time can solve the problem, but at least in recent years, stablecoins cannot really stabilize the US dollar.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

PANews reported on July 31st that the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has submitted a new proposal, suggesting that cryptocurrency ETFs that meet standardized requirements could bypass the U.S. Securities
U Coin
U$0.01085-2.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:32
US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

Author: Nancy, PANews US crypto ETFs have received the regulatory green light, and the market may usher in a new round of listings. On the one hand, the US SEC
MAY
MAY$0.05314+1.39%
GET
GET$0.005463+4.31%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:56
A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

According to PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x720A exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million. It subsequently stopped perpetual contract trading and purchased 3,322 ETH
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,837.25+2.12%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:50

Trending News

More

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

White House seeks 'swift confirmation' of Brian Quintenz as CFTC chairman

Pudgy Penguins CEO: The team has participated in US crypto legislation, and the Pengu ETF will cover tokens and NFTs