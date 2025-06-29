BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, the Bank for International Settlements said that Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions does not threaten its independence. The global economic and financial system has entered a new era of increased uncertainty. No "worrying" signs related to the decline in the US dollar exchange rate have been found. Rising protectionism and trade fragmentation are "particularly worrying."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.