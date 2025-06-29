While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack

Crypto.news
2025/06/29 21:12
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14565+2.27%
CATS
CATS$0.000002247+3.59%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001805+7.89%
XRP
XRP$3.149+3.38%
HashPack
PACK$0.02851+35.18%

As XRP struggles to hold the $2.20 level and blue-chip tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum trade flat, several lesser-known altcoins are stealing the spotlight with explosive gains.

Meme coin Hosico Cat (HOSICO) is up nearly 44% in 24 hours, buoyed by a $2.2 million Solana giveaway campaign. Meanwhile, Everscale (EVER) spiked on the back of a high-profile conference and ecosystem upgrades, and Shentu (CTK) soared despite a lack of clear catalysts. The rally among these altcoins suggests traders are chasing momentum and community-driven projects while waiting for a breakout in larger-cap assets.

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat has surged 43.7% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.02769 from a low of $0.01889. The meme coin has shown a strong surge over a longer timeframe, climbing close to 82% in the last 30 days.

While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack - 1

The price surge appears connected to a major promotional campaign the project is running. HOSICO is hosting what they claim to be the largest Solana (SOL) giveaway, worth $2.2 million.

According to the latest update, the project has reached 27% of that goal, suggesting growing participation and community engagement around the initiative.

Large-scale giveaways like this often drive short-term price action as they increase visibility and bring in new holders looking to participate in the rewards distribution.

Hosico Cat, the inspiration behind the meme coin, is a well-known Scottish Straight cat famous for his golden fur and expressive face reminiscent of the character Puss in Boots.

Everscale

Everscale has climbed 42.6% over the past 24 hours, reaching $0.01397 from $0.009822. Unlike many tokens experiencing sudden pumps, Everscale’s price movement coincides with concrete developments.

While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack - 2

The project recently held the Everpoint 2025 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which showcased major technological advancements, governance reforms, and expanding business partnerships within the Everscale ecosystem. Such conferences often serve as catalysts for price appreciation.

Additionally, the Chums team recently completed a governance-backed commitment, upgrading simple .ever wallet tags into a comprehensive Web3 domain layer for the Everscale ecosystem.

Shentu

Third on the top gainers list in the last 24 hours is Shentu, which has gained 42.4% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.3765 from $0.2681. CTK has also gained 67% over the past week.

While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack - 3

While no specific announcements have surfaced, the rally may reflect speculative flows or renewed social media interest.

The current rally in these altcoins comes at a time when major cryptocurrencies show minimal movement. XRP (XRP) has lost the $2.2 support level after a modest recent surge, while both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have remained relatively flat over the past 24 hours.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

PANews reported on July 31st that the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has submitted a new proposal, suggesting that cryptocurrency ETFs that meet standardized requirements could bypass the U.S. Securities
U Coin
U$0.01091-1.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:32
US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

Author: Nancy, PANews US crypto ETFs have received the regulatory green light, and the market may usher in a new round of listings. On the one hand, the US SEC
MAY
MAY$0.05314+2.25%
GET
GET$0.005463+5.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:56
A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

According to PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x720A exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million. It subsequently stopped perpetual contract trading and purchased 3,322 ETH
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,831.99+2.29%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:50

Trending News

More

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

White House seeks 'swift confirmation' of Brian Quintenz as CFTC chairman

Pudgy Penguins CEO: The team has participated in US crypto legislation, and the Pengu ETF will cover tokens and NFTs