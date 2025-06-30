Nigerian terrorist group Boko Haram increasingly relies on cryptocurrencies and other tools for cross-border money transfers

PANews reported on June 30 that according to News.Bitcoin, the Nigerian terrorist organization Boko Haram has increasingly relied on cryptocurrencies, mobile payments, and other digital tools to finance its operations, transferring millions of dollars obtained through extortion, robbery, and extortion. Observers call these digital financing methods a "blind spot" in the fight against terrorism. Nigeria's booming and largely unregulated cryptocurrency market, driven by economic needs, has inadvertently fueled this threat. Experts such as Oge Samuel Okonkwo pointed out that Boko Haram has used the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies for low-cost operations, including weapons procurement, and benefited from Nigeria's huge daily digital transaction volume. The convenient digital transfer capabilities of cryptocurrencies also facilitate the organization's cross-border activities.

