A post-2000s generation sold drugs in seven provinces and cities by "burying drugs and searching for treasures". Buyers paid with virtual currency and then dug the treasures themselves.

PANews reported on June 30 that according to NetEase News, a drug dealer born in the 2000s sold drugs through overseas chat software and used the "burying drugs and treasure hunting" method to bury hundreds of packages of marijuana in the green belts of 7 provinces and cities, making a profit of 50 yuan per package. After paying with virtual currency, drug users received photos of the drug burial sites and dug them out by themselves. The police found that the drug dealer drove across 7 provinces, dug the soil to bury drugs, took positioning photos, and asked buyers to dig drugs like "treasure hunting". He even ate and lived in the car, turning the car into a "mobile drug trafficking car". At present, the criminal suspect has been approved for arrest by the procuratorate in accordance with the law for suspected drug trafficking. The follow-up investigation of the case is still ongoing. Since 2024, the Shanghai police have solved 278 drug cases and arrested 791 drug crime suspects.