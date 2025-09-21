The post 27 Million Transactions: Ethereum (ETH) Ecosystem Hits Another Record in Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EVM blockchains exceed U.K., Germany payment systems by daily transfer count Ethereum (ETH) price doubled in three months The Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem — Ethereum’s mainnet and its second-layer scaling solutions like Optimism, Polygon, Arbitrum and Base — are already exceeding major European digital payment operators by daily transaction metrics. At the same time, the numbers of UnionPay and Visa are still yet to be reached. EVM blockchains exceed U.K., Germany payment systems by daily transfer count Ethereum Virtual Machine blockchains — Ethereum (ETH) mainnet and L2s — achieved a new record high. As demonstrated by Leon Waidmann of Onchain Foundation, the EVM ecosystem networks processed over 27 million transactions in 24 hours. 🚨 Ethereum just broke another record! 🚨 Layer 2 networks processed 25M transactions in a single day – a new all-time high.📈 Add Ethereum mainnet (L1), and the ecosystem hit nearly 27M daily transactions. 👉 That’s already bigger than many national payment systems:🇬🇧 UK… pic.twitter.com/BexkTyPvWx — Leon Waidmann 🔥 (@LeonWaidmann) September 19, 2025 This is roughly equal to 313 transactions per second. The Ethereum (ETH) mainnet itself was responsible for 2 million transactions, or only 7.4% of this massive volume. As Waidmann points out on X, these numbers are already bigger compared to metrics of popular digital remittances apps in EU and Great Britain. For instance, U.K.’s Faster Payments process 11 million payments per day, while German-based Girocard handles 22 million transactions. Japanese app Zengin handles almost 4x less transactions daily compared to the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, the analyst says. At the same time, the EVM ecosystem is still far from competing with world’s biggest card systems as Chinese UnionPay handles a whopping 1.5 billion transfers daily and Visa processes 640 million remittances. Ethereum (ETH) price doubled in three months It should be noted that Ethereum (ETH) remains… The post 27 Million Transactions: Ethereum (ETH) Ecosystem Hits Another Record in Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EVM blockchains exceed U.K., Germany payment systems by daily transfer count Ethereum (ETH) price doubled in three months The Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem — Ethereum’s mainnet and its second-layer scaling solutions like Optimism, Polygon, Arbitrum and Base — are already exceeding major European digital payment operators by daily transaction metrics. At the same time, the numbers of UnionPay and Visa are still yet to be reached. EVM blockchains exceed U.K., Germany payment systems by daily transfer count Ethereum Virtual Machine blockchains — Ethereum (ETH) mainnet and L2s — achieved a new record high. As demonstrated by Leon Waidmann of Onchain Foundation, the EVM ecosystem networks processed over 27 million transactions in 24 hours. 🚨 Ethereum just broke another record! 🚨 Layer 2 networks processed 25M transactions in a single day – a new all-time high.📈 Add Ethereum mainnet (L1), and the ecosystem hit nearly 27M daily transactions. 👉 That’s already bigger than many national payment systems:🇬🇧 UK… pic.twitter.com/BexkTyPvWx — Leon Waidmann 🔥 (@LeonWaidmann) September 19, 2025 This is roughly equal to 313 transactions per second. The Ethereum (ETH) mainnet itself was responsible for 2 million transactions, or only 7.4% of this massive volume. As Waidmann points out on X, these numbers are already bigger compared to metrics of popular digital remittances apps in EU and Great Britain. For instance, U.K.’s Faster Payments process 11 million payments per day, while German-based Girocard handles 22 million transactions. Japanese app Zengin handles almost 4x less transactions daily compared to the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, the analyst says. At the same time, the EVM ecosystem is still far from competing with world’s biggest card systems as Chinese UnionPay handles a whopping 1.5 billion transfers daily and Visa processes 640 million remittances. Ethereum (ETH) price doubled in three months It should be noted that Ethereum (ETH) remains…

27 Million Transactions: Ethereum (ETH) Ecosystem Hits Another Record in Payments

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 02:25
1
1$0.007433-8.23%
Sidekick
K$0.1617+3.32%
Union
U$0.013535-4.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017546-0.81%
Wink
LIKE$0.008139-11.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,486.79+0.52%
  • EVM blockchains exceed U.K., Germany payment systems by daily transfer count
  • Ethereum (ETH) price doubled in three months

The Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem — Ethereum’s mainnet and its second-layer scaling solutions like Optimism, Polygon, Arbitrum and Base — are already exceeding major European digital payment operators by daily transaction metrics. At the same time, the numbers of UnionPay and Visa are still yet to be reached.

EVM blockchains exceed U.K., Germany payment systems by daily transfer count

Ethereum Virtual Machine blockchains — Ethereum (ETH) mainnet and L2s — achieved a new record high. As demonstrated by Leon Waidmann of Onchain Foundation, the EVM ecosystem networks processed over 27 million transactions in 24 hours.

This is roughly equal to 313 transactions per second. The Ethereum (ETH) mainnet itself was responsible for 2 million transactions, or only 7.4% of this massive volume.

As Waidmann points out on X, these numbers are already bigger compared to metrics of popular digital remittances apps in EU and Great Britain. For instance, U.K.’s Faster Payments process 11 million payments per day, while German-based Girocard handles 22 million transactions.

Japanese app Zengin handles almost 4x less transactions daily compared to the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, the analyst says.

At the same time, the EVM ecosystem is still far from competing with world’s biggest card systems as Chinese UnionPay handles a whopping 1.5 billion transfers daily and Visa processes 640 million remittances.

Ethereum (ETH) price doubled in three months

It should be noted that Ethereum (ETH) remains the dominant blockchain for U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin accounting for the majority of global crypto transfers.

As of the latest Tether Transparency report, Ethereum (ETH) is responsible for $90.7 billion in USDT, while its closest competitor, Tron (TRX), saw its share sitting at $78 billion.

After much criticism, Ethereum (ETH), the second biggest cryptocurrency, is again in the spotlight for the crypto community.

In the last 90 days, Ethereum’s (ETH) price surged from $2,205 to over $4,440 after peaking at $4,953 on Aug. 24, 2025.

Source: https://u.today/27-million-transactions-ethereum-eth-ecosystem-hits-another-record-in-payments

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Investors Eye Chainlink on Whale Surge

Investors Eye Chainlink on Whale Surge

Chainlink (LINK) has seen significant interest within the cryptocurrency market recently as substantial investments by “whale” investors have come into play. Over the span of just two days, these major players acquired roughly 2 million LINK tokens.Continue Reading:Investors Eye Chainlink on Whale Surge
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04429+0.13%
Chainlink
LINK$23.36-0.51%
Major
MAJOR$0.15926-0.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 01:37
Share
Ethereum Price Prediction: Analysts Warn Of Slowing Momentum, These ETH Tokens May Offer Bigger Multiples

Ethereum Price Prediction: Analysts Warn Of Slowing Momentum, These ETH Tokens May Offer Bigger Multiples

Ethereum growth may slow as its market cap limits upside, while Layer Brett’s Layer 2 tech, low fees, and fast transactions position it for exponential adoption.
Capverse
CAP$0.15108-0.48%
MAY
MAY$0.04465+0.02%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5282+0.36%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 02:30
Share
Federal Reserve Interest Rates Still Tighten, Markets React With Record Highs

Federal Reserve Interest Rates Still Tighten, Markets React With Record Highs

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-interest-rates-market-reactions/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017564-0.62%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.07056-3.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 01:10
Share

Trending News

More

Investors Eye Chainlink on Whale Surge

Ethereum Price Prediction: Analysts Warn Of Slowing Momentum, These ETH Tokens May Offer Bigger Multiples

Federal Reserve Interest Rates Still Tighten, Markets React With Record Highs

SEC clears framework for fast-tracked crypto ETF listings

Bitcoin’s Spot vs. Futures battle heats up, yet BTC could rally IF…