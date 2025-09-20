The post $270B Market Tracking Crypto’s Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The $270 billion stablecoin sector has grown significantly but still accounts for less than 8% of crypto’s total market cap, a level it has held since 2020, according to a JPMorgan research note. That dynamic could turn the coming wave of U.S. stablecoin launches into a zero-sum contest, unless the crypto market itself expands significantly, analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote. Tether, whose USDT is primarily used overseas, plans to debut a U.S.-compliant token, USAT. Unlike USDT, whose reserves are about 80% compliant with U.S. requirements, USAT’s backing would fully meet the new regulatory standards, the bank said. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is tied to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar or gold. They play a major role in cryptocurrency markets, providing a payment infrastructure, and are also used to transfer money internationally. Tether’s USDT is the largest stablecoin, followed by Circle’s (CRCL) USDC. The passage of U.S. stablecoin legislation in July has already spurred a fresh round of launches aimed at Circle’s USDC, which dominates the U.S. market, the report noted. While new players are jockeying for position ahead of regulatory implementation, the stablecoin market’s growth remains tied to crypto’s overall market cap, the analysts wrote. Circle is also losing ground to competitors like Hyperliquid, whose exchange alone accounts for nearly 7.5% of USDC usage, as well as fintech giants PayPal (PYPL), Robinhood (HOOD), and Revolut, which are rolling out their own tokens, JPMorgan said. In response, Circle is developing Arc, a blockchain tailored to USDC transactions, to improve speed, security, and interoperability and keep USDC central to crypto infrastructure. Without significant expansion, the new wave of stablecoin competition may simply redistribute market share rather than grow the pie, the report added. USDC supply has surged to $72.5 billion, 25% ahead of Wall Street firm Bernstein’s 2025… The post $270B Market Tracking Crypto’s Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The $270 billion stablecoin sector has grown significantly but still accounts for less than 8% of crypto’s total market cap, a level it has held since 2020, according to a JPMorgan research note. That dynamic could turn the coming wave of U.S. stablecoin launches into a zero-sum contest, unless the crypto market itself expands significantly, analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote. Tether, whose USDT is primarily used overseas, plans to debut a U.S.-compliant token, USAT. Unlike USDT, whose reserves are about 80% compliant with U.S. requirements, USAT’s backing would fully meet the new regulatory standards, the bank said. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is tied to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar or gold. They play a major role in cryptocurrency markets, providing a payment infrastructure, and are also used to transfer money internationally. Tether’s USDT is the largest stablecoin, followed by Circle’s (CRCL) USDC. The passage of U.S. stablecoin legislation in July has already spurred a fresh round of launches aimed at Circle’s USDC, which dominates the U.S. market, the report noted. While new players are jockeying for position ahead of regulatory implementation, the stablecoin market’s growth remains tied to crypto’s overall market cap, the analysts wrote. Circle is also losing ground to competitors like Hyperliquid, whose exchange alone accounts for nearly 7.5% of USDC usage, as well as fintech giants PayPal (PYPL), Robinhood (HOOD), and Revolut, which are rolling out their own tokens, JPMorgan said. In response, Circle is developing Arc, a blockchain tailored to USDC transactions, to improve speed, security, and interoperability and keep USDC central to crypto infrastructure. Without significant expansion, the new wave of stablecoin competition may simply redistribute market share rather than grow the pie, the report added. USDC supply has surged to $72.5 billion, 25% ahead of Wall Street firm Bernstein’s 2025…

$270B Market Tracking Crypto’s Growth

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 10:47
Union
U$0.013828-4.93%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04417-5.88%
Capverse
CAP$0.15253-2.73%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.01%
Triathon
GROW$0.055-10.13%

The $270 billion stablecoin sector has grown significantly but still accounts for less than 8% of crypto’s total market cap, a level it has held since 2020, according to a JPMorgan research note.

That dynamic could turn the coming wave of U.S. stablecoin launches into a zero-sum contest, unless the crypto market itself expands significantly, analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote.

Tether, whose USDT is primarily used overseas, plans to debut a U.S.-compliant token, USAT. Unlike USDT, whose reserves are about 80% compliant with U.S. requirements, USAT’s backing would fully meet the new regulatory standards, the bank said.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is tied to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar or gold. They play a major role in cryptocurrency markets, providing a payment infrastructure, and are also used to transfer money internationally. Tether’s USDT is the largest stablecoin, followed by Circle’s (CRCL) USDC.

The passage of U.S. stablecoin legislation in July has already spurred a fresh round of launches aimed at Circle’s USDC, which dominates the U.S. market, the report noted.

While new players are jockeying for position ahead of regulatory implementation, the stablecoin market’s growth remains tied to crypto’s overall market cap, the analysts wrote.

Circle is also losing ground to competitors like Hyperliquid, whose exchange alone accounts for nearly 7.5% of USDC usage, as well as fintech giants PayPal (PYPL), Robinhood (HOOD), and Revolut, which are rolling out their own tokens, JPMorgan said.

In response, Circle is developing Arc, a blockchain tailored to USDC transactions, to improve speed, security, and interoperability and keep USDC central to crypto infrastructure.

Without significant expansion, the new wave of stablecoin competition may simply redistribute market share rather than grow the pie, the report added.

USDC supply has surged to $72.5 billion, 25% ahead of Wall Street firm Bernstein’s 2025 estimates, the broker said in a report earlier this month.

Read more: Circle’s USDC Market Share ‘On a Tear,’ Says Wall Street Broker Bernstein

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/19/u-s-stablecoin-battle-could-be-zero-sum-game-jpmorgan

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Canaan Exits Kazakhstan and South Texas Sites Amid Bitcoin Mining Fleet Reshuffle

Canaan Exits Kazakhstan and South Texas Sites Amid Bitcoin Mining Fleet Reshuffle

Canaan has withdrawn from two of its bitcoin mining locations—Kazakhstan and an underperforming hosting site in South Texas—as part of a shift to optimize its operations. This article is from Theminermag, a trade publication for the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the latest news and research on institutional bitcoin mining companies. The China-based miner manufacturer […]
Particl
PART$0.2046-1.53%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1052-3.41%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/08 19:30
Share
Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified

Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified

The post Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/gary-gensler-insists-his-crypto-enforcement-actions-were-justified/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017495+0.18%
Sign
SIGN$0.08563+7.33%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.01232-7.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 12:32
Share
Solana Co-founder: Everything that generates income should have a token

Solana Co-founder: Everything that generates income should have a token

PANews reported on September 20th that in response to Helius CEO Mert's question about why wallets need tokens, Solana co-founder Toly responded that all profitable businesses should have tokens. This way, profits can be returned to token holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365-3.26%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253+8.14%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 11:50
Share

Trending News

More

Canaan Exits Kazakhstan and South Texas Sites Amid Bitcoin Mining Fleet Reshuffle

Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified

Solana Co-founder: Everything that generates income should have a token

Spot ETH ETFs Surge: Remarkable $48M Inflow Streak Continues

Faraday Future Crypto Partnership Unlocks Web3 Potential