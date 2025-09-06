272 Wallets Blacklisted by WLFI Amid Justin Sun Freeze Controversy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 22:30
SUN
SUN$0.020285-4.01%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1935+6.67%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004907+1.40%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08829-2.37%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5748-3.37%

Key Highlights

  • WLFI blacklists 272 wallets linked to hacks, scams, and risks
  • Justin Sun disputes freeze, claiming it was only a fund transfer
  • Community questions platform trust and transparency

WLFI Clarifies 272 Wallet Blacklist Amid Justin Sun Freeze

The crypto community was shaken this week after World Liberty Financial (WLFI) confirmed it had blacklisted 272 wallets, following controversy around the frozen funds of TRON founder Justin Sun.

On September 5, 2025, reports surfaced that Sun’s wallet was frozen after transferring 50 million WLFI tokens. Sun rejected claims that the transaction represented a sale, insisting it was simply a fund transfer. He called on the platform to release his assets, warning that such actions undermine trust in WLFI.

WLFI Explains the Blacklist

The next day, WLFI published a clarification. According to the team, 272 wallets were blacklisted for different reasons:

  • 215 linked to phishing attacks
  • 50 hacked and frozen at the owners’ request
  • 5 flagged as high-risk
  • 1 suspected of misappropriation of funds, under investigation

The platform also emphasized that wallets are not blacklisted for normal market behavior. However, WLFI did not comment directly on Sun’s case, leaving the controversy unresolved.

Trust and Transparency Concerns

While WLFI defended its stance, Sun ignored the clarification and reiterated his call to unblock his wallet. He argued that freezing legitimate accounts risks damaging confidence in the platform at a critical time for the project.

As the standoff continues, the incident raises broader questions about decentralization, control, and trust in crypto platforms.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10913/272-wallets-blacklisted-by-wlfi-amid-justin-sun-freeze-controversy

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

XRP trades at $2.81 as ETF speculation heats up. Could a Ripple-backed fund spark a Bitcoin-style 60% rally and push XRP toward $4.50?
XRP
XRP$2.8137-0.20%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03571-2.00%
Wink
LIKE$0.010856-1.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 20:30
Share
Stablecoin Supply on Ethereum Hits Record $172.2 Billion

Stablecoin Supply on Ethereum Hits Record $172.2 Billion

The post Stablecoin Supply on Ethereum Hits Record $172.2 Billion appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum’s stablecoin supply has reached a new milestone of $172.2 billion, driven by increased minting from major issuers like USDC and USDT. This record highlights Ethereum’s growing dominance in the stablecoin market, supporting more trading, lending, and DeFi activities on its network. Strong regulatory clarity and rising institutional interest have further propelled this growth, cementing …
Moonveil
MORE$0.09906+4.22%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001653+4.55%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/06 21:35
Share
Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy

Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy

The post Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Keet Messenger: Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy Skip to content Home Crypto News Keet Messenger: Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments and AI Privacy Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/keet-messenger-crypto-payments/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016943+6.11%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207-0.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 21:42
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

Stablecoin Supply on Ethereum Hits Record $172.2 Billion

Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy

Dogecoin vs Shiba Inu – een realistische kijk op Q3 2025

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference