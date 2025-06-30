Japan’s Metaplanet adds 1,005 BTC, issues $207M in 0% ordinary bonds to buy more Bitcoin

Crypto.news
2025/06/30 14:33
Bitcoin
BTC$118,375.09+0.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10025+2.07%

Metaplanet Inc., Japan’s leading corporate Bitcoin holder, added another 1,005 BTC to its balance sheet and issued more ordinary bonds.

According to its June 30 public disclosure, the company spent ¥15.648 billion, about $108 million, on the latest purchase. It paid an average of 15,569,831 yen, approximately $107,430, per Bitcoin (BTC). This brings Metaplanet’s total holdings to 13,350 BTC, acquired at an average price of 14,331,959 yen, roughly $98,891, per coin. 

To fund further accumulation, Metaplanet also announced the issuance of its 19th series of ordinary bonds to EVO FUND. The new bonds, worth 30 billion yen, or $207 million, carry no interest and mature in December 2025. This capital will be partly used to buy more Bitcoin and partly to refinance 1.75 billion yen in existing secured debt from its third bond series issued in November 2024.

Metaplanet also shared updated performance data related to its Bitcoin strategy. BTC Yield, a crucial indicator the business monitors, illustrates the growth in the value of Bitcoin per share over a specified time frame. The BTC Yield increased from 95.6% in the previous quarter to 129.4% between April and June 2025. 

Metaplanet’s “555 Million Plan,” announced in early June, aims to raise ¥555 billion, about $5.4 billion, and amass 210,000 BTC by 2027, or 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.  The company has picked up the pace with large purchases throughout June, including 1,112 BTC on June 16, 1,111 BTC on June 23, and 1,234 BTC on June 26.

Despite a rapidly rising share price and strong institutional support, Metaplanet remains Japan’s most shorted stock, reflecting split sentiment around its Bitcoin-centric strategy. Regardless, the company is now Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, following in the footsteps of American giant Strategy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

PANews reported on July 31st that the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has submitted a new proposal, suggesting that cryptocurrency ETFs that meet standardized requirements could bypass the U.S. Securities
U Coin
U$0.01091-1.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:32
US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

Author: Nancy, PANews US crypto ETFs have received the regulatory green light, and the market may usher in a new round of listings. On the one hand, the US SEC
MAY
MAY$0.05314+2.25%
GET
GET$0.005463+5.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:56
A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

According to PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x720A exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million. It subsequently stopped perpetual contract trading and purchased 3,322 ETH
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,831.99+2.29%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:50

Trending News

More

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

White House seeks 'swift confirmation' of Brian Quintenz as CFTC chairman

Pudgy Penguins CEO: The team has participated in US crypto legislation, and the Pengu ETF will cover tokens and NFTs