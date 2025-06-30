Listed company Sanwei Xinan: Has participated in virtual currency and stable currency and other related businesses in Hong Kong

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cailianshe, the listed company Sanwei Xinan said on the interactive platform that Web3.0-related applications, including stablecoin business, are all application areas that the company currently attaches great importance to. Stablecoin, as a digital currency, is widely used in cross-border payment and other scenarios. Cryptography, as the underlying supporting technology, will also play a very important role. As a provider of cryptographic infrastructure, the company has participated in virtual currency and stablecoin related businesses in Hong Kong, and provides security for related businesses based on long-term accumulated cryptographic technology and project delivery experience.

